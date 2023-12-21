Broward man confessed to killing mother of his children in front of them, police say

A man confessed to shooting the mother of his three kids outside a Broward home in front of their 4-year-old and 1-year-old, police say.

Derrick Feliciano Bargman-Williams was arrested Wednesday. The 28-year-old faces a murder charge after being accused of gunning down a woman who investigators identified as Jessica Frankel Singleton, 25.

Around 8:20 a.m., police were alerted via ShotSpotter technology of gunfire on the 2300 block of Desoto Drive in Miramar. Upon arrival, they found Singleton lying on her side next to a blue Chrysler 300. She had gunshot wounds in the front and back of her torso.

Singleton was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital, where she later died.

Two children, who Miramar police say were shared by Singleton and Bargman-Williams, were spotted with a woman near the home. One told police: “Daddy did it to mommy and mommy is dead,” an arrest report revealed.

According to police, footage from a neighbor’s Ring camera showed a man running away as a young boy chased behind him, yelling: “Daddy, daddy, daddy.”

Bargman-Williams admitted to detectives that he was the man caught on tape running, according to the report. He also identified the child as his son after initially denying any involvement in the shooting.

Some time later, Bargman-Williams told police he was arguing with Singleton throughout the night and morning. Their quarrel, he said, became physical when she struck him in the face and he slapped her.

But it escalated outside the home when Bargman-Williams pulled out a gun from his waist and shot Singleton in the chest, according to police. He then shot her again as she turned away from him — in front of their young children.

Bargman-Williams, police say, fled the scene but was found hiding in bushes. A K-9 officer arrested him, and he’s currently being treated for a dog bite.

The Department of Children and Families is determining who will take custody of the children. Bargman-Williams hasn’t been booked as of Wednesday evening, according to jail records.

Story continues

A history of domestic violence?

In August 2019, Bargman-Williams was arrested by Miramar police after being accused of battery with great bodily harm, court records show.

According to a police report, Bargman-Williams punched his girlfriend, who was at the time 4 months pregnant, during an argument. The couple already shared a 2-year-old daughter.

Prosecutors opted not to file formal charges, according to court records. It’s currently unknown if Singleton was the victim in that case.

That same month, Bargman-Williams was also charged with violating a domestic violence injunction and resisting an officer without violence, both of which are misdemeanors.

In a report, police said Bargman-Williams had an active “non expiring no-contact order” linked to a ongoing battery case. He had provided police with a fake name and date of birth when thet responded to a domestic disturbance call.

Prosecutors dropped Bargman-Williams’ injunction-related charge. He took a no contest plea for the second offense and was ordered to pay a fee.

Miami Herald staff writer Devoun Cetoute contributed to this report