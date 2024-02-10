Broward town commissioner charged with falsely accusing mayor of having gun at meeting

Pembroke Park Commissioner Geoffrey Jacobs faces a misdemeanor charge after prosecutors say he falsely accused Town Mayor Ashira Mohammed of bringing a gun back to a public meeting in November.

On Feb. 1, Jacobs was charged with misuse of 911, according to the Broward County Clerk of Court records. His arraignment is scheduled for April 9.

The charge stems from a chaotic public meeting on Nov. 8 where Mohammed was searched in front of television cameras by police.

READ MORE: Drama over an alleged gun in meeting is latest controversy for embattled Broward town

Shortly before the meeting, Jacobs called the Broward Sheriff’s Office and Florida Department of Law Enforcement, according to a probable cause affidavit. He told authorities Mohammed was armed with a weapon and he was scared for his life.

Pembroke Park Police Chief Ra Shana Dabney-Donovan was informed of the possible danger and approached the commission to discuss the matter. Jacobs stopped Dabney-Donovan from revealing that he had put in the call.

The affidavit states that after a brief break, the allegation was brought forward privately. Mohammed, confident she didn’t have a gun on her, demanded to be searched in plain view of the public.

While cameras were rolling, the police chief searched her and her purse — no gun was found.

At the time, Mohammed told the Miami Herald the allegation was “outlandish.” She continued to say it was another stunt by Jacobs, who has attacked her and other officials’ proposals.

“He does this to everyone,” she told the Herald. “He does this to everyone, especially to women and minorities.”

History of Scandal

Jacobs was formerly the mayor of Pembroke Park and was accused of creating a “hostile,” “volatile” and “toxic” work environment, according to Local 10 News.

Mohammed was also accused in 2020 of blurring the lines between official town business and her personal endeavors.

An inquiry from the Broward Office of the Inspector General found that the mayor was using town employees to do work for her law firm and a campaign staffer to post from the town’s Facebook page.

Miami Herald reporter Grethel Aguila contributed to this report.