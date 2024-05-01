Brown University, pro-Palestinian protesters reach agreement to end encampment

April 30 (UPI) -- Brown University and pro-Palestinian protesters behind an encampment erected on the school's campus reached an agreement Tuesday to disband the demonstration.

Under the agreement, the encampment established April 24 on the College Green of Brown University in Providence, R.I., was to be dismantled by 5 p.m. EDT Tuesday. The protesters, known as the Brown Divest Coalition, have agreed that it will not resume any encampment activity or unauthorized protest this academic year, including commencement and Reunion Weekend.

In turn, the Corporation of Brown University commits to invite five coalition leaders to a May meeting to present their arguments to divest Brown's endowment from companies it accuses of "enabling and profiting from genocide in Gaza."

Brown University President Christina Paxson has also ask its Advisory Committee on University Resources Management to prepare a recommendation on the divestment issues by Sept. 30 to be discussed by the corporation in October.

The Brown Divest Coalition described the agreement as a "victory" for its side -- one that does not mean the end of its work.

"We will continue to pressure Brown to ensure we divest in October and support encampments across the country," it said in a statement published to its Instagram account.

"We will continue fighting until every last cent is divested from the Israeli Occupation and Palestine is free."

The agreement also states that students charged by the university with violating school conduct will not be suspended or expelled, though it will continue to investigate reports of bias, harassment and discrimination.

"Universities were built to hold disagreement and grapple with competing views. This is an essential part of our mission of advancing knowledge and understanding," Paxson said in a letter addressed to the Brown community.

"I am confident that the Brown community can live up to the values of support for free expression within an open and respectful learning community."

Universities across the United States have been confronted with pro-Palestinian protests since the Israel-Hamas war began Oct. 7 in Gaza. But in recent weeks, they have been reeling from pro-Palestinian encampments erected on their campuses in demand the schools divest from Israel and support calls for a cease-fire to the conflict.

Police have been deployed and hundreds of demonstrators have been arrested, including at least 60 at Brown.

In New York City, hundreds of police were deployed to Columbia University on Tuesday night after pro-Palestinian protesters barricaded themselves inside the school.