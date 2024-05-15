Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, 70 years later: We're still failing children

This is a year of celebration. Seventy years ago this May the Supreme Court outlawed racial segregation in the public schools. The court’s ruling in Brown v. Board of Education made it illegal for states and school districts to turn African American children away from a public school because of their race, ending a shameful era of American history and reimagining our social contract.

But this is also a year of reckoning. Seven decades after Brown, low-income children— many of them children of color—are still systematically excluded from the very best public schools. The brutal truth is this: In 2024, although Linda Brown wouldn’t be turned away from a coveted public school because of her race, it’s likely she would still be turned away. And it’s all perfectly legal.

How can a public school deny enrollment to a little girl in 2024? Usually because of her address. The vast majority of public schools still use exclusionary maps to determine who is or isn’t eligible to enroll. These maps are reminiscent of the redlining era in the decades prior to Brown, when the federal government drew maps that determined who was or wasn’t eligible for housing assistance.

Certain neighborhoods were labeled “hazardous” because they had high concentrations of minorities or immigrants. Shading these areas red, the government marked those families as ineligible for valuable government services. My own research has shown that, even today, the attendance zones of many coveted public schools mirror the patterns of those redlining maps and keep middle-income and low-income families boxed out of the best public schools.

'Educational redlining' is an American failure

It is “educational redlining” that explains how neighboring schools like Lincoln Elementary and Manierre Elementary—two campuses serving Chicago’s Old Town neighborhood—can end up so starkly different. At Manierre, where 99.5% percent of students are Black or Latino, only 4.3% of students could read at grade level in 2023. Just a mile away at Lincoln, where the school is majority white, more than 74% of students can read proficiently. The two populations are kept completely separated by an attendance zone line, drawn down the middle of North Avenue by the school district.

Layered on top of this geography-based exclusion are other types of discrimination, like those based on income. Believe it or not, many coveted magnet schools give enrollment preferences to wealthy families, trying to lure them away from their high-quality zoned schools. Linda Brown, in other words, might be legally turned away from a public school in 2024 because her family doesn’t make enough money.

Or she might be turned away if she has a disability. In several states, it’s perfectly legal for a school to deny a child an “open enrollment” seat, simply because the child has a minor disability. The school just reports that its special education program is “full,” and there’s no process for verifying the claim.

This is a failure of the law. In the years after Brown, the courts got tangled up in the very real and urgent problem of eradicating explicit racial segregation, especially in the Southern states. But they never came back around to provide substantive and procedural protections that would have fulfilled the original promise of the ruling. Chief Justice Earl Warren, writing for a unanimous Supreme Court, had promised that henceforth the public schools would be “available to all on equal terms.”

We can fix education law across the country

In the last 70 years, the courts have largely deferred to school district bureaucrats, giving them tremendous discretion over enrollment policies, no matter how many kids are turned away. Likewise, our legislators have not passed the types of laws that would protect American families and ensure that all children have equal access to the public schools.

My organization, Available to All, is a nonpartisan watchdog that defends equal access to public schools. Earlier this month, we released a 50-state report that surveys the laws governing public school admissions in all 50 states. Where they exist at all, these laws are weak and inconsistent. It is an area of the law that is crying out for reform and oversight, at both the state and federal levels.

Fulfilling the promise of Brown requires three fixes to education law:

First, we must guarantee every American child the right to seek admission at any public school. This simple procedural protection wouldn’t solve the problem of unequal access, but would increase transparency. If a school denies a child enrollment, it should provide a formal explanation and submit its reasoning and all data to the state department of education. Families should have the right to appeal an enrollment denial to a neutral third party, as they already do in states like California and Arkansas.

Second, we need to hold all public schools to the same high standard of openness, eliminating the egregious inconsistencies in this area of the law. Some public schools are forbidden—and others required— to use discriminatory maps. Some schools must use lotteries, while other schools are allowed to pick and choose students off their waitlists.

Tim DeRoche

Finally, we must reduce the importance of exclusionary maps, so that the neediest students are no longer boxed out. All public schools should be required to reserve at least 15% of their seats for children who live outside the zone or district. That would be a small, but important, step toward undoing the harmful effects of educational redlining.

It’s a national tragedy that we left undone the primary work of the civil rights movement as it relates to public education. Congress, our state legislatures, and our courts — each has a crucial role to play in fixing this broken system and finally fulfilling the promise that Brown made.

Tim DeRoche is the founder of Available To All, a nonpartisan watchdog defending equal access to public schools. He is the author of three books, including A Fine Line: How Most American Kids Are Kept Out of the Best Public Schools.

