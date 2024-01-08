Here we go Brownies, here we go! This is what you might pay to go to the game in Houston
Thinking of heading to Houston to root for our beloved Browns? News 5 did some research, and this is what you can expect to pay.
Thinking of heading to Houston to root for our beloved Browns? News 5 did some research, and this is what you can expect to pay.
Burke Dales, a former Calgary Stampeders football player, has passed away at the age of 46.Dales, originally from Collingwood, Ont., played for the Stampeders for seven seasons from 2005 to 2011, and was part of Calgary's Grey Cup championship team in 2008.A Canadian Football League (CFL) all-star punter with a career 45.6-yard average, Dales made Calgary his home following his CFL retirement.Friends of Dales say he will be remembered for more than his impressive kicking style and football achie
Not even flopping is working for the Eagles in the first half of a division game against the Giants.
“I’m not in a position where I need to go out and slap a logo on," said Fowler of his sponsorship status.
With no teams registered for playdowns and the only active curling club in the territory already closed for the season, the Nunavut Curling Association has withdrawn from the Canadian women's curling championship. Curling Canada made it official Monday with a news release that also confirmed the 18-team field at the Feb. 16-25 competition would remain intact with the addition of an extra wild-card entry. "Obviously we would like to be a part of the Scotties every year but it just didn't work out
During Saturday’s third round in Hawaii, Homa staked his claim to being the Tour’s biggest bopper.
Woods: "I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world."
The Josh Allen experience was on full display in a wild first half in Miami.
TORONTO — William Nylander will be in a Toronto Maple Leafs sweater for years to come. Nylander has agreed to an eight-year deal with the Maple Leafs worth US$92 million, the NHL team confirmed Monday. It is the largest contract in Maple Leafs history by total value and includes a no-movement clause. The 27-year-old Nylander has 21 goals and 33 assists through 37 games this season. Toronto drafted Nylander eighth overall in the 2014 draft. He has 198 goals and 286 assists over 558 career games w
ZUG, Switzerland — Caitlin Kraemer scored twice to make history as Canada's women's under-18 team routed Germany 11-0 on Saturday at the world championships. Kraemer is now the all-time leading goal scorer for Canada's national women's under-18 squad with a career total of 18. She surpassed Marie-Philip Poulin on Canada's under-18 women's team all-time scorers' list. "It was unexpected for sure. I didn’t even know about the record, to be honest," said Kraemer. "To even be mentioned in the same s
Renato Moicano thinks Paddy Pimblett is hurting his UFC career by drastic weight gains.
He split his first NFL season between two teams and didn't play a down but Scott Milanovich still considers Canadian Nathan Rourke's stint south of the border a success. Rourke, 25, dressed with both Jacksonville and New England this year after being named the CFL's outstanding Canadian in 2022 while with the B.C. Lions. The 25-year-old Victoria native initially signed with the Jaguars and after starting the year on the practice roster twice gained promotion to the active roster before being cla
With the regular season complete, it's time for an NFL mock draft. Quarterbacks drive the first round, with four taken in the top 13 picks.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Travis Kelce is inactive for the Kansas City Chiefs’ season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers, ending the star tight end's chance to reach the 1,000-yard mark for the eighth straight season. Kelce needed 16 yards to hit the milestone, which would have been the fourth-longest streak in NFL history regardless of position, but with the Chiefs (10-6) locked into the third seed in the AFC playoffs the team decided to play it safe. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the two-ti
Dan Skipper is having the game of his career against the VIkings
It happened in the first half of Baltimore's game against Pittsburgh. Defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney got a sack that earned him a $750,000 bonus.
Tiger Woods has gone from “Hello, world,” to saying goodbye to Nike. Woods ended months of speculation by making it official Monday that the partnership between golf's biggest star and the powerful Swoosh brand is ending after 27 years, a move that raises questions about the future of both in the sport. Woods in a social media post thanked Nike co-founder Phil Knight for his “passion and vision” that brought them together when he turned pro. “Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partner
As the Chicago Bulls prepare for the trade deadline, they need to take inventory not only of what they have on the roster but also of the potential players they could look to acquire in a deal. With how well they've been playing, they could look to ...
Aaron Rodgers, who said the Jets must avoid distractions, plans to address comments he made about TV host Jimmy Kimmel on the Pat McAfee Show.
Barkley enters another offseason without long-term security and the franchise tag hanging over his head.
It will be either Michigan or Washington bringing home the college football national championship. Who will win? Our expert make their predictions.