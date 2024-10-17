Browns to Brook Park

Latest Stories
- The Hockey News - Dallas Stars
Former Stars Defenseman Shining In New Role As Key Blueliner For Maple Leafs
The Dallas Stars made a terrific acquisition last season when they briefly brought in a veteran blueliner that fit in well. And while that D-man has moved on, he's shining in his new role with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
- The Independent
Angel Reese reveals WNBA salary isn’t enough to cover her rent
The Chicago Sky forward revealed she ‘wouldn’t even be able to live’ on her WNBA salary alone
- The Hockey News - Tampa Bay Lightning
Former Lightning Defender Gets Brutal Injury Update
This former Lightning defenseman is expected to miss more time than expected.
- The Hockey News
Leafs Forward Auston Matthews Will Not Score Versus LA Kings Wednesday
Toronto's Auston Matthews has four goals in 13 career games versus the LA Kings
- CBC
'I'll take it': N.B. native Jake Allen on his new NHL record
The National Hockey League announced earlier this week that Jake Allen, born and raised in Fredericton, has become the first goalie in the league's history to record a win against 33 franchises.Allen said in an interview that he had no idea he was breaking a record during the Monday night game against the Utah Hockey Club — the newest NHL franchise."The NHL has quite a few funky and quirky stats that you probably never would think of as a player, or maybe even sometimes as a fan," the 34-year-ol
- USA TODAY Sports
How many points did Bronny James score tonight? Lakers-Warriors preseason box score
Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James was back in action in Las Vegas against the Golden State Warriors. Here are his full stats from Tuesday's game.
- FTW Outdoors
Justin Fields admitted he wasn’t good enough to keep Russell Wilson from taking his job (and he’s right)
At face value, the Pittsburgh Steelers benching Justin Fields for Russell Wilson doesn't make much sense. While Fields hasn't played at all All-Pro-caliber level as a quarterback, Pittsburgh is currently tied for first place in the AF
- Uncrowned
Pro wrestling pound-for-pound rankings: Who are the real kings and queens of the ring?
Who are the real kings and queens of the ring? From WWE to AEW, Uncrowned debuts its pound-for-pound rankings to determine the top men and women in pro wrestling.
- USA TODAY Sports
NFL rumors: Wide receiver market heating up following Cooper, Adams trades
The wide receiver market is heating up with the trade deadline fast approaching. Here are the latest trade rumors around the NFL.
- PSG Talk
Messi Reveals Who Deserves Ballon D’or, and It’s Not Kylian Mbappé
Former Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi currently holds the Ballon d’Or and announced who he believes should win the prestigious award that will be handed out this month.There’s no clear-c...
- The Olympian
‘Competitive’ DK Metcalf owns last Geno Smith INT, explains in-game demand to Seahawks’ OC
The star wide receiver grabbed the sideline headset from his position coach and said into it: “Hey, Grubb” during loss to 49ers.
- The Hockey News - Montreal Canadiens
Former Canadiens Goalie Makes NHL History
Jake Allen recently became the first goalie in NHL history to defeat all 33 franchises.
- The Hockey News
Cheat Sheet: Early Fantasy Hockey Trade Targets, Plus NHL Betting for Oct. 16
George Nassios and Jan Levine preview the Sabres and Penguins, Maple Leafs and Kings and more NHL games before discussing buy and sell candidates in fantasy hockey.
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football Week 7: Rankings, sleepers, start/sit advice and more
Dominate your Week 7 matchups with all of our fantasy football content, all in one place!
- The Canadian Press
Vikings acquire RB Cam Akers in trade for 2nd straight year, send late pick to Texans
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have acquired running back Cam Akers in a trade for the second straight year, agreeing Tuesday to send a late draft pick to the Houston Texans for more depth at the position.
- The Canadian Press
Pro Picks: Week 7 brings a Super Bowl rematch, another London game and an NFC North showdown
Pro Picks is a weekly column where AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi shares his picks for upcoming games. For all previous Pro Picks, head here.
- United Press International
Reed, Addison among 4 must-start Week 7 fantasy football wide receivers
Jayden Reed and Jordan Addison are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start wide receivers for Week 7 of the fantasy football campaign.
- The Hockey News - Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens: Premature Redraft A Futile Exercise
Drafting is not an exact science, if it was teams wouldn't be hiring so many scouts in the hope of having the most expertise and it takes years to know how well a team did in any given draft year.
- LA Times
Why didn't Dwight Howard return to Lakers after 2020 title? He and Jeanie Buss clear the air
Lakers owner Jeanie Buss appeared on Dwight Howard's podcast and said the team could've won more NBA titles if Howard and others had stayed after the 2020 championship.
- Yahoo Sports
Julian Edelman on why he didn't leave Patriots to join Tom Brady in Tampa: 'I had to go down with the ship'
Edelman played all 12 seasons of his NFL career with the Patriots.