Browns fans pack the municipal lot for home opener
Fans pulled into the lot in cars, trucks and even buses to be a part of the tailgating experience. Grills are lit, footballs are flying, and music is blasting as fans wait for kick-off.
The Philadelphia Eagles were a yard from icing a season opening win in Sao Paulo. The Eagles, revamped after spiraling out of control to wrap up a disappointing 2023 season, mounted a comeback to take a late 31-29 lead over the Green Bay Packers. With less than a minute…
This Edmonton Oilers defender is one of the best defenders in the league for what he gets paid.
The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a new contract with star quarterback Dak Prescott that will make him the highest-paid player in NFL history. How much is his contract worth?
This new Boston Bruins forward noticed something immediately after being traded to the Original Six club.
The Buffalo Sabres are reportedly one of four teams targeting this veteran defenseman.
SAO PAULO (AP) — Green Bay might have lost much more than a game in its opener.
Elliotte Friedman revealed one free agent who has interest in playing for the Edmonton Oilers.
“I don’t want to even think about where we’d be" without trade deadline additions, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says.
Hoping to show its first-round exit at the Copa America was a fluke, the United States instead displayed an alarming lack of intensity and an abundant defensive disarray that resulted in its first home loss to Canada since 1957. Jacob Shaffelburg and Jonathan David scored off defensive misplays, and Canada dominated 2-1 in a friendly on Saturday for just its second win over the Americans in 27 matches over 99 years on U.S. soil. While Jesse Marsch, Canada's American-born coach, glowed following a win over a team that bypassed him for its coaching opening last year, interim U.S. coach Mikey Varas rebuked himself and his players.
Here's how much Notre Dame owes Northern Illinois after the Huskies' 16-14 upset win in Week 2 of the 2024 college football season:
United States tennis star Taylor Fritz is making headlines around the world of the sport as he continues to be on the rise -- he was ranked No. 12 heading into the 2024 Australian Open. Being featured on Netflix's Break Point helped too. He's also dating
Leon Draisaitl's contract extension increases the chances that Connor McDavid will stay in Edmonton.
There's more than one tennis star couple out there. Italian superstar Jannik Sinner is dating Anna Kalinskaya, who is among the top women playing. Although the two of them have kept mostly quiet about their relationship, they've shown up to support each other at ma
Aryna Sabalenka has risen to the top of the pro tennis world with a win at the 2024 Australian Open and has been terrific in other Grand Slams. She's a bona fide star as of publishing this. She's also spoken about how happy she is with
NEW YORK (AP) — Frances Tiafoe figures he lost to Taylor Fritz at the U.S. Open because it suddenly occurred to him Friday night that he was close to winning and reaching his first Grand Slam final.
Finnish prospect Oliver Kapanen signed his entry-level contract in June but is not on the rookie camp roster, why?
Jamie Lee Curtis says she got the chance to meet Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Toronto International Film Festival, where she's promoting her movie "The Last Showgirl," and was intimidated. (Sept 6, 2024)
This veteran forward has signed a contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning's AHL club.
Magnus Carlsen beat Hans Niemann in the pair’s first match against one another since their infamous cheating scandal which made headlines in 2022.