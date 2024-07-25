Browns Newsome II, Tomlinson out for training camp after surgeries
Despite their projected absence from camp, the Browns are hopeful for both Newsome and Tomlinson to be back and ready for Week 1.
The Fever are currently on a month-long break due to the Sumemr Olympics, in which members of the WNBA will be vying for a gold medal in women’s basketball
The Olympic men’s football tournament started on Wednesday with three intriguing games.Here’s what happened.France romp to comprehensive win over USAScorers: Lacazette 63′, Olise 69′, Badé 8...
The Team USA superstar went further afield as he and Kevin Durant addressed the media.
PARIS (AP) — Lézana Placette felt a wave of calm looking up at Paris' most iconic landmark. “Whenever I get a bit nervous, I’ll just turn my head and look at the Eiffel Tower. That should help remind me what I play for,” the French beach volleyball player said, standing on the sand of the Olympic stadium in the tower's shadow for the first time. The first training session for the Olympic beach volleyball athletes took place Wednesday at the photogenic venue. The French women’s team, Placette and
NICE, France (AP) — Mallory Swanson scored a pair of goals just moments apart in the first half and the United States opened the Olympics with a 3-0 victory over Zambia on Thursday night, giving new coach Emma Hayes a win in her first major tournament with the team. Trinity Rodman also scored for the United States, which is looking to add a record fifth gold medal to its Olympic collection. Zambia was hurt in the 33rd minute when Pauline Zulu was sent off with a red card and the team was limited
Verstappen defended his approach, saying: ‘I am very driven to succeed’.
Simone Biles stuck her trademark Yurchenko double pike vault during training at the Paris Olympics. Watch her pull it off.
The head of Argentina's soccer federation said the chaotic ending to its Olympic soccer match against Morocco on Wednesday “makes no sense," and coach Javier Mascherano called the scene “a scandal.” The opening match of the men's soccer tournament was suspended for nearly two hours during added time after Morocco fans invaded the field and threw bottles in protest of a late goal by Argentina. The goal was later overturned by the video assistant referee, and Argentina lost 2-1. “What happened on
Manchester City legend Kevin De Bruyne will put his family first when it comes to his career, moving closer to turning down an eye-watering proposal from Saudi Arabia.The Belgian is expected to sit do...
SAINT-ETIENNE, France (AP) — The Olympic men's soccer tournament got off to a violent and chaotic start Wednesday with Morocco's shocking 2-1 win against two-time gold medalist Argentina. The result only tells part of the story after a dramatic end to the match at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Etienne, which had to be suspended for nearly two hours when furious Morocco fans crashed the pitch and threw bottles from the stands to protest a late a goal by Argentina in the 16th minute of added ti
TORONTO — A few hours or so after Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier let it slip that he plans to retire, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. let it be known to the baseball world he has no plans to put his current hot streak out to pasture.
"When I put my hand to the back of my head there was a lot of blood," Katie Hauss tells PEOPLE
Liverpool are looking more and more likely to have another emotional farewell. It could well rival Jurgen Klopp’s.The Telegraph has a run-down of the situation at Liverpool right now and that natura...
Tiger Woods is the only three-time champion of the U.S. Junior Amateur, winning at ages 15, 16 and 17
Two occupants of a fishing vessel are safe Tuesday after a whale surfaced under their boat, capsizing it off the New Hampshire shore, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
The Cowboys camp opening press conference had been moved from Wednesday to Saturday due Jerry Jones being involved in a paternity trail. Now that the trial is over, it has been moved up to Thursday.
The 'House of Gucci' actress was one of the latest celebrities to take part in the special tradition on July 23, carrying the torch in Versailles
On this inaugural episode of Football 301, Yahoo Sports NFL analysts Nate Tice, Matt Harmon & Charles McDonald look ahead to the 2024 season and try to predict which teams will finish in the top ten of DVOA rankings by the end of the year.
Guardiola Furious as Man City Baffled by Alvarez’s Transfer AnticsAlvarez’s Transfer Demand Stuns Manchester CityFootballTransfers has revealed a shocking development at Manchester City, where clu...
Thousands of people gathered Wednesday in Virginia for the 99th year of Chincoteague’s annual Pony Swim.