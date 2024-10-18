How will the Browns pay for a new stadium in Brook Park? Here's what we know.

The Daily Beast

Comedian Jim Gaffigan spoke at the Al Smith charity dinner on Thursday and, as tradition dictates, he roasted both major candidates in the upcoming election. For Donald Trump, Gaffigan got some groans by bringing up Trump’s history of discriminating against Black tenants.“If Vice President Harris wins this election, not only would she be the first female president: a Black woman would occupy the White House, a former Trump residence.” He turned to Trump and added, “Obviously you wouldn’t be rent