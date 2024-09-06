Browns rule out LT Jedrick Wills Jr. for Week 1 game against Cowboys
The Cleveland Browns wrapped up their final practice before they host the Dallas Cowboys at Huntington Bank Field on Sunday.
The Chiefs prevailed on the NFL’s opening night. By a toe.
Johnny Manziel, a once-promising NFL quarterback, has had a tumultuous post-football life filled with personal and legal challenges
Week 1 of Greg Cote’s 34th year of NFL picks in the Miami Herald includes Dolphins-Jaguars, Aaron Rodgers’ comeback game, five big upsets and all the rest
The couple were photographed walking hand-in-hand following the game at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 5
The Ravens-Chiefs NFL opener got testy.
The opening game of the 2024 NFL season quickly turned into the ref show. Over the first seven snaps of the game, the Baltimore Ravens drew three flags -- all for the same illegal formation penalty. It wasn't fatal to Baltimore's scoring hopes. Lamar Jackson and…
What's a new NFL season without a few pre-kickoff playoff picks that will undoubtedly make us look foolish a few months from now. Every team goes into the season with renewed hope of it being their year to make some noise. Only 14 get to keep that hope alive in…
Leon Draisaitl's contract extension increases the chances that Connor McDavid will stay in Edmonton.
The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off their quest to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls on Thursday night with a hard-fought win over the Baltimore Ravens. After the 27-20 Chiefs victory, two special correspondents checked in to discuss the outcome
You don't normally see NFL games on Friday nights, particularly so early in the regular season. But here we are, with a game being held in Brazil between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers on Friday in Week 1 of 2024. So why is that allowed when we…
SAO PAULO (AP) — Sao Paulo state's government said it will deploy hundreds of police officers and provide escorts for team buses for Friday's NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers after some players expressed concern about playing in Brazil.
Their nationality and tennis prowess aren’t the only things Emma Navarro and Jessica Pegula have in common. The American tennis stars, each just one win away from clinching a spot in the U.S. Open’s singles final, are also the daughters of billionaires who’ve each played down their privilege after entering the international spotlight. Pegula, 30, is the daughter of Terry Pegula, the owner of the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres and founder of natural gas company, East Resources. He’
Good answer, Travis Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end spoke with CBS Mornings in a pre-taped interview he did while filming an NFL promotional commercial, and of course he was asked about dating Taylor Swift. When talking about being the "arm candy" of one of
For nearly a decade, we were stuck in a dimension where NFL throwback helmets barely existed. A 2013 league rule lim
There have been issues around safety, air pollution and team reporters’ inability to tweet due to Brazil’s ban of X, the social media network formerly known as Twitter.
A judge is allowing five former NHL hockey players charged with sexual assault in a case that dates back to when they were with Canada's world junior team to skip the pretrial legal arguments for "compelling economic reasons."
The musician supported her boyfriend at his first game of the regular NFL season on Thursday against the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Fans and Columbus Blue Jackets players gathered for an emotional candlelight vigil outside the team's arena to remember Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew, who died last week when they were struck by a suspected drunken driver while riding bicycles in their home state of New Jersey.
With one regular-season event left in the 2024 LIV Golf League season, some players have work to do to avoid relegation.
Puka Nacua, Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 1.