Brownstown Central boys basketball wins first state championship
The coaches at the training ground where Purdue's Zach Edey honed his game hear it all the time from big men. “A lot of guys get here and they're, like, ‘I’m a guard,'” said Daniel Santiago, the 7-foot-1 former NBA player who counts Edey among the 7-footers he's worked with at the IMG Academy in Florida. At 7-4 and 300 pounds, Edey never fought that fight.
That's one way for Tyson Nam to get the UFC's attention again.
Benches cleared at the end of the seventh inning of the game Saturday between the Blue Jays and Rays when Toronto pitcher Génesis Cabrera exchanged words with José Caballero and shoved the Tampa Bay shortstop. Tempers flared after Caballero, who layed down a bunt single to drive in a run, continued around the bases on third baseman Justin Turner's throwing error. Right fielder George Springer ran down the throw past first base and threw to shortstop Bo Bichette, who tagged Caballero out at third base for the final out of the inning.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson is on the verge of reaching the milestone of 1,000 NHL games, and pop singer Vanessa Carlton is part of the celebration. Carlton remixed her hit song “A Thousand Miles” with Carlson-themed lyrics as part of a collaboration between the team and the production company Fresh Tape Media. On Saturday night against the Boston Bruins, Carlson is set to become the 128th defenseman in league history to skate in 1,000 regular-season games. The
It sounds like Bears GM Ryan Poles had "at least one better offer" on the table for Justin Fields than what he got from the Steelers.
'Blue Bloods' has been on hiatus, thanks to the NCAA men's basketball tournament. Here's what we know about the return of season 14.
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have officially secured a spot in the NHL playoffs, thanks to some help from their Western Conference opponents. The Canucks (45-20-8) were off Saturday, but clinched their berth after the Vegas Golden Knights edged the Minnesota Wild 2-1 in overtime and the slumping San Jose Sharks posted an improbable 4-0 win over the St. Louis Blues. Vancouver has not played a post-season game since the COVID-shortened 2019-20 season when they made it through qualification in
One final chance for someone to punch their Masters ticket.
SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland — Canada's Brad Gushue earned two wins Saturday on the opening day of round-robin play at the world men's curling championship. He defeated Czechia's Lukas Klima 9-8 in an extra end and then posted an 8-5 win over Germany's Marc Muskatewitz at the IWC Arena. "The first day is a little unnerving because you’re not sure what you’re going to get when you put the broom down,” Gushue said. “Today was a good learning opportunity and hopefully the ice stays similar to what it
LSU's Angel Reese and Iowa's Caitlin Clark are even bigger stars than they were in 2023 championship game. The Tigers and Hawkeyes meet in Elite Eight
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Toronto center Auston Matthews became the NHL’s first two-time 60-goal scorer in 30 years, scoring with 5:37 left in the Maple Leafs' 3-0 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night. Matthews matched the franchise record he set when he led the NHL in goals two seasons ago. The 26-year-old joins a group of eight NHL players to have multiple 60-goal seasons, and first since Pavel Bure had back-to-back 60-goal campaigns with the Vancouver Canucks in 1992-93 and 1993-94. W
NCAA Division I all-time scoring leader Caitlin Clark will enter the Elite Eight in sixth place on college basketball's all-division, all-time scoring list. The Iowa star scored 29 points against Colorado in the Sweet 16 of the women's NCAA Tournament to increase her total to 3,859 points and pass NAIA players Deb Remmerde of Northwestern (Iowa) and Miriam Walker-Samuels of Claflin (South Carolina). Clark's three 3-pointers against Colorado gave her 61 in NCAA Tournament games. That ties the rec
Line of Duty star Anna Maxwell Martin has recalled the mortifying moment that she accidentally flashed commuters.
Tiger Woods was at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, according to reports. Will he tee it up for the Masters?
Saturday's Sweet 16 games showcased guards stepping up, an offensive dud and an apology from UCLA coach Cori Close, who misfired on social media.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 60th goal, Ilya Samsonov stopped 34 shots and Toronto beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-0 on Saturday night in front of a distinctly raucous Maple Leafs-backed road crowd. Captain John Tavares scored the opening goal in his 1,100th NHL game, and Nicholas Robertson also scored in helping the Maple Leafs maintain their hold on third place in the Atlantic Division. Matthews became the league’s first two-time 60-goal scorer in 30 years, scoring wit
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker's family stayed out of Philadelphia on opening day. Snitker called out Phillies fans in spring training for what he said was objectionable behavior from them in the playoffs toward his wife and other Atlanta friends and family members. “It’s rough there,” Snitker said in an interview with Atlanta radio station WZGC broadcast March 21.
Chan Kim will never forget Friday's round.
Scotland open the defence of their World Men's Curling Championship title with wins over South Korea and the United States.