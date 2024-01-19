Bruce County amends budget to reflect additional revenue

BRUCE COUNTY – Bruce County took a conservative approach when it came to estimating revenue for the 2024 budget. Now that the exact numbers are available, the county has amended the budget accordingly.

At the Jan. 11 meeting, Bruce County council approved a bylaw revision for the 2024 budget, to reflect the receipt of additional Canada Community Building Fund (CCBF) and Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund (OCIF) revenues.

The county was able to reduce the amount taken from reserves to offset general operating costs.

The transfer of funds from the Tax Stabilization reserve will be reduced by $305,000 to maintain the total tax levy increase at 6.16 per cent.

On Nov. 16, 2023, council adopted the budget for 2024 based on estimated numbers related to CCBF, OCIF and growth. Since that date, the county has received confirmation of the exact numbers.

OCIF funding includes an increase of approximately one per cent over last year – $218,958 in additional funds, above what was budgeted. The staff report recommended an equivalent transfer to capital infrastructure reserves.

The CCBF, formerly the Federal Gas Tax, allocation for 2024 was also estimated. The actual numbers, confirmed in December, are $63,765 or 2.9 per cent over the 2023 funding level. The report recommended an equivalent transfer to capital infrastructure reserves.

The budget assumed growth of 1.5 per cent across the county. The actual new growth calculation came in at 1.99 per cent, allowing the transfer from the tax stabilization reserve to be reduced by $305,000 to $70,000. As stated in the staff report, this “will allow the county to transition away from the practice of utilizing this reserve to fund recurring costs, and will help to build the reserve fund to address one-time or time-limited requests in the future as aligned with the reserve’s purpose.”

The original budget bylaw was repealed and a new budget bylaw passed, to reflect the revisions.

