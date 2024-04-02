Bruce Lehrmann defamation trial: Channel Ten wins bid to present fresh evidence

Justice Michael Lee was to rule this week on whether former Liberal staffer Bruce Lehrmann was defamed by Lisa Wilkinson’s interview of Brittany Higgins on Network Ten. Photograph: AAP/Getty/Guardian design

Justice Michael Lee will allow Network Ten to present additional evidence in its defence of a defamation case brought by Bruce Lehrmann, delaying the judgment which was scheduled for Thursday morning until next week.

A date has been set down to hear the new evidence on Wednesday, when an affidavit from a former Seven producer, Taylor Auerbach, will be tested.

More to come …

Related: Network Ten wants to present ‘fresh evidence’ in the Bruce Lehrmann defamation case. Here’s what to expect