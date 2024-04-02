Bruce Lehrmann defamation trial: Channel Ten wins bid to present fresh evidence
Justice Michael Lee will allow Network Ten to present additional evidence in its defence of a defamation case brought by Bruce Lehrmann, delaying the judgment which was scheduled for Thursday morning until next week.
A date has been set down to hear the new evidence on Wednesday, when an affidavit from a former Seven producer, Taylor Auerbach, will be tested.
More to come …
