Bruce Lehrmann defamation trial: verdict to be handed down on 4 April

Bruce Lehrmann outside the federal court in Sydney. At the defamation trial in December, Lehrmann denied raping Brittany Higgins or having any sexual relations with her. Photograph: Bianca de Marchi/AAP

Justice Michael Lee will deliver his judgment in the federal court in Sydney at 10.15am on Thursday 4 April in the defamation case Bruce Lehrmann brought against Network Ten and Lisa Wilkinson.

The federal court announced the date for the decision on Wednesday, three months after the five-week trial ended on 22 December.

In a live oral summary Justice Lee will rule whether the former Liberal staffer was defamed by Wilkinson and Ten when The Project broadcast an interview with Brittany Higgins in 2021 in which she alleged she was raped in Parliament House. The full judgment will be published shortly afterwards.

In the Project interview Higgins told Wilkinson she was sexually assaulted on a couch in the office of then-boss, former defence industry minister Linda Reynolds, in the early hours of Saturday 23 March 2019.

The Project did not name Lehrmann as the Liberal staffer at the heart of the allegation but he claims he was identifiable in the broadcast.

If Justice Lee finds Lehrmann was identified he will then rule on whether the defendants, Ten and Wilkinson, have proven the defence of truth and or qualified privilege.

At the Sydney trial, attended almost every day by Lehrmann and Wilkinson who sat at opposite ends of the courtroom, the applicant denied raping Higgins or having any sexual relations with her at all.

“Did you sexually assault Brittany Higgins in that office on that evening?” his barrister Steven Whybrow SC asked.

“Absolutely not,” Lehrmann replied.

Justice Lee, who said he would begin writing the judgment the day after the trial ended, had to consider more than 15,000 pages of transcript and 1,000 separate exhibits, including hours of CCTV footage as well as audio and video recordings.

He has already indicated there are “significant credit issues” with Lehrmann and Higgins.

“There are a number of significant differences they’ve given in court, a number of in-court representations and out-of-court representations,” he said during a two-day hearing of a cross-claim for legal fees made by Wilkinson against her employer Network Ten.

The TV presenter won the cross-claim and Ten was ordered to pay her costs, although the exact amount will be determined after the judgment is delivered.

In the witness box over five days Lehrmann admitted telling three different stories – including two that were lies – about the reason for his after-hours visit to Parliament House with Higgins after a night out in Canberra.

He told Justice Lee he must have been “mistaken” when he told the Australian federal police he did not have any alcohol in his office. Under cross-examination he conceded he had multiple bottles of whisky and gin at the time.

Justice Lee raised the example of credit in relation to evidence Higgins gave in her personal injury claim for compensation from the commonwealth, for which she received $1.9m.

When instructing the parties to address credit in their final submissions, Justice Lee said Higgins gave “a whole series of representations” under oath about liability “which are in contrast to the evidence that she’s given in some respects”.

When the defence presented its case, the court heard Higgins weighed 60kg at the time of the alleged rape and an expert testified that a woman of her size would have likely been five times over the legal limit with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.23% at the time of the alleged rape.

Higgins was in the witness box for four days during which she became emotional as she recounted in graphic detail her alleged rape, as well as the deterioration of her relationship with her employer after she reported the incident.

“As I was being raped, it wasn’t my primary concern where my dress was … I was deeply more concerned about the penis in my vagina that I didn’t want than I was about my dress,” Higgins said through angry tears.

The three legal teams made their final submissions this month: Dr Matt Collins KC for Ten; Sue Chrysanthou SC for Wilkinson and Whybrow for Lehrmann.

Lehrmann maintains his innocence. In a criminal trial in 2022 he pleaded not guilty to one charge of sexual intercourse without consent, denying that any sexual activity had occurred.

In December of that year prosecutors dropped charges against him for the alleged rape of Higgins, saying a retrial would pose an “unacceptable risk” to her health.