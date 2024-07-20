Bruce Springsteen, 74, achieves billionaire status

The Boss can now be known as “the Billionaire” — Bruce Springsteen is the latest musician to achieve billionaire status.

According to Forbes, the 74-year-old New Jersey native now has an estimated net worth of $1.1 billion.

The financial outlet reported Friday that most of Springsteen’s net worth was accumulated in recent years with the 2021 sale of his music catalog to Sony for a reported $550 million. At the time, the transaction was the biggest ever sale of a single artist’s body of work.

Springsteen also generated $380 million in revenue from selling more than 1.6 million concert tickets in 2023, Pollstar reported.

Throughout a career that began in the early 1970s, Springsteen has sold well more than 140 million albums internationally. His 2017 Broadway debut became a hot ticket, grossing more than $2 million in its first five performances.

The 20-time Grammy winner, whose vast repertoire includes the rock and pop hits “Dancing in the Dark,”“Born in the USA,” and “Hungry Heart,” joins a growing list of music acts who are worth more than $1 billion.