Bruce Springsteen endorses Kamala Harris for president while criticising ‘dangerous’ Trump

Bruce Springsteen speaks as he endorses Democratic presidential nominee and US vice-president Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz.

Bruce Springsteen speaks as he endorses Democratic presidential nominee and US vice-president Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz. Photograph: springsteen/Instagram/Reuters

Bruce Springsteen has officially thrown his support behind Kamala Harris, endorsing her for president and simultaneously opposing Donald Trump, calling him “the most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime”.

The Born to Run singer made the announcement in a video posted to his Instagram on Thursday evening (US time) in which he described the upcoming election as “one of the most consequential elections in our nation’s history”.

“Perhaps not since the Civil War has this great country felt as politically, spiritually and emotionally divided as it does at this moment. It doesn’t have to be this way.”

Springsteen, who was a vocal supporter of Barack Obama and Joe Biden in their respective presidential campaigns, is the latest high-profile endorsement for Harris, joining Taylor Swift, Oprah Winfrey and Barbra Streisand.

Related: Harris faces triple trouble, even before October’s inevitable surprises

In the video, he praised Harris and Walz’s commitment to “a vision of this country that respects and includes everyone, regardless of class, religion, race, your political point of view or sexual identity, and they want to grow our economy in a way that benefits all, not just a few like me on top”.

“That’s the vision of America I’ve been consistently writing about for 55 years.”

Trump, by contrast, “doesn’t understand the meaning of this country, its history or what it means to be deeply American”, the singer said.

“His disdain for the sanctity of our constitution, the sanctity of democracy, the sanctity of the rule of law and the sanctity of the peaceful transfer of power should disqualify him from the office of president ever again.”

Concluding, Springsteen said: “Now, everybody sees things different, and I respect your choice as a fellow citizen. But like you, I’ve only got one vote, and it’s one of the most precious possessions that I have. That’s why come November 5 I’ll be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. Thanks for listening.”