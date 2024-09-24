Bruce Springsteen Reflects on Career in 'Road Diary' Documentary Trailer: 'I Plan on Continuing Until the Wheels Come Off'

'Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band' will be released Oct. 25 on Hulu and Disney+

Courtesy of Disney Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band in 'Road Diary'

Bruce Springsteen isn't ready to leave the road just yet.

On Tuesday, Sept. 24, Hulu and Disney+ shared a new trailer for the forthcoming documentary Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, which offers a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into "The Boss's" legendary shows.

The clip features footage of Springsteen, 75, backstage at his shows and with the E Street Band, as well as footage from when he was younger.

Courtesy of Disney Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band in 'Road Diary'

"Since I was 16, playing live has been a deep and lasting part of who I am and how I justify my existence here on Earth," Springsteen says in the trailer. "But when the world shut down, I made a promise that if we got through this, I'd throw the biggest party I could."

Later, he reflects on what it's like to be performing with the same lineup for 40 years and why he isn't slowing down when it comes to his career.

Courtesy of Disney Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band in 'Road Diary'

"I plan on continuing until the wheels fall off, and for as long as the audience will follow me," he says of performing. "That's my job."

Road Diary premiered on Sept. 8 at the Toronto International Film Festival and follows Springsteen and his bandmates as they prepare and launch their first tour since 2017.



Courtesy of Disney 'Road Diary' artwork

Directed by Thom Zimny, the documentary features interviews with more than a dozen E Street Band members, including the late Clarence Clemons and Danny Federici. Road Diary offers fans an intimate look at the bond between Springsteen and his crew and the work ethic they've sustained throughout their tenure.

The film also marks the first time Springsteen's wife and E Street Band member Patti Scialfa has publicly spoken about her diagnosis of multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells, which are found in the bone marrow and are an important part of the immune system, per the American Cancer Society.

“Our new film, Road Diary, will take you on a journey from behind the scenes at rehearsals to shows that we performed all around the world this year,” the "Dancing in the Dark" artist said in a teaser on Instagram. “You’ll get to experience a little bit of the fun and the magic that we get to experience every night.”

The documentary will premiere on Hulu and Disney+ on Oct. 25.

