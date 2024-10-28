Bruce Springsteen Says Claims of His Billionaire Status Are 'Wrong': 'Spent Too Much Money on Superfluous Things'

The rocker added to 'The Telegraph' he also pays "a tremendous amount of money to my band"

Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen is clearing up speculations surrounding his net worth, claiming the actual figure is smaller than previously believed.

In July, Forbes reported a "conservative" estimate of Springsteen's net worth as over $1.1 billion. Now, the singer is addressing the figure in an interview with The Telegraph, noting that his spending habits have noticeably impacted the current standing of his finances.

“I'm not a billionaire. I wish I was, but they got that real wrong,” the 75-year-old "Born to Run" musician shared, though he did not mention an accurate monetary figure to correct the publication.

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Bruce Springsteen

Related: Jeremy Allen White Transforms into Bruce Springsteen in First Look at Biopic Deliver Me from Nowhere

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

In 2021, Springsteen made headlines for the reported $500 million sale of his music catalog to Sony, with the artist saying in a statement at the time that he was "thrilled that my legacy will continue to be cared for by the Company and people I know and trust."

According to Pollstar, Springsteen and the E Street Band also grossed $379.5 million from nearly 3.5 million tickets sold at 66 concerts in 2023 while touring.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

However, the "Born in the U.S.A." singer added to The Telegraph, “I've spent too much money on superfluous things," diminishing his total net worth today.



Tommaso Boddi/Variety via Getty Steven Van Zandt (left), Thom Zimny, Bruce Springsteen and Jon Landau in Los Angeles on Oct. 21, 2024

Related: Bruce Springsteen Doc Director Knew He Was Capturing 'Deep Love' Between The Boss and Wife Patti Scialfa (Exclusive)

On top of that, Springsteen noted that he makes sure to fairly compensate those he makes music with. “I pay a tremendous amount of money to my band,” he shared, claiming it's a key to his success.

“If you get the art right, the music right, and the band right, you go out and play every night like it's your last night on Earth," he said, adding, “That was the serial philosophy of the band, and we're sticking to it."

Springsteen's philosophy is highlighted in the new Hulu and Disney+ documentary, Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, which follows the legendary rockers as they prepare for and embark on their first tour in seven years — which is still ongoing.

“I plan on continuing until the wheels come off, and for as long as the band will follow me,” Springsteen says during the film, in a similar sentiment to his new claims to The Telegraph. “There’s one thing I know. After 50 years on the road, it’s too late to stop now.”

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.