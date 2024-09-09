Bruce Springsteen's wife Patti Scialfa reveals cancer diagnosis

The 71-year-old revealed her health news for the first time in the documentary Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Sunday. "I've been performing with this band for 40 years. With those first performances, it felt so good to be back onstage. Touring has become a challenge for me. In 2018, well, Bruce and I were doing a play on Broadway. I was diagnosed with early-stage multiple myeloma." Scialfa explained that she has to be more cautious about when and where she performs live.