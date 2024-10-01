Bruce Willis’ Daughter Tallulah Shares Photos ‘from the Forever Archives’: ‘Love This Guy So Much’

"I love this guy so much and feeling feelings is tough stuff, but I'm so grateful to let them flow through me now instead of disconnecting from it," she wrote

Tallulah willis/instagram Tallulah Willis and Bruce Willis

Tallulah Willis is one proud daughter.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Sept. 30, the 30-year-old shared a touching tribute to her father, Bruce Willis, who lives with frontotemporal dementia.

"Hey I love this guy so much and feeling feelings is tough stuff, but I'm so grateful to let them flow through me now instead of disconnecting from it! From the forever archives🌞," wrote Tallulah next to three photos of her and her dad, 69.

The first image shows Bruce kissing his daughter on the back of her head while gently grabbing her shoulders. Tallulah is seen holding onto his hands with her eyes closed.

She followed up the photograph with an image of the two smiling from ear to ear next to a bowl of soup. For the last image, she shared a photo of her dad beaming as she looked through a book with photographs of him.

Tallulah willis/instagram Tallulah Willis with her father Bruce Willis

The Die Hard actor's frontotemporal dementia diagnosis was revealed by his wife, Emma Heming Willis, in February 2023. The announcement came nearly a year after it was revealed that Bruce was diagnosed with aphasia and was stepping away from acting.

According to the Mayo Clinic, frontotemporal dementia is an all-encompassing term for a group of brain disorders that threaten the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. This means that parts of these lobes shrink, causing speech issues, emotional problems and personality changes.

Tallulah willis/instagram Tallulah Willis shares a photo of Bruce Willis

Earlier this month, Tallulah — whom Bruce shares with ex-wife Demi Moore along with daughters Rumer, 36, and Scout, 33 — said during an appearance on the Today show that her dad is "stable, which, in this situation, is good."



“It’s hard. There’s painful days but there’s so much love. And it’s really shown me to not take any moment for granted and I really do think that we’d be best friends. I think he’s very proud of me," Tallulah said.

Spending time with her father is something Tallulah told PEOPLE in August she does as often as her schedule allows.

Tallulah Willis/Instagram Tallulah Willis and Bruce Willis

She told PEOPLE she makes it a necessity "to go into it open to what the visit is, and knowing that before I go in, I'm solid. I'm okay."

"I've done what I need to do to make sure that I can just be present," she said.



