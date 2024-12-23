Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Posts Rare Video of Him and Photos with Their Daughters: 'Him. Always.'

Emma and Bruce share two daughters, while the retired actor is also dad to three daughters with ex-wife Demi Moore

Emma Heming Willis has nothing but love for Bruce Willis.

The 46-year-old model and advocate shared some rare moments with her husband and their daughters Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10, to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, Dec. 22.

Posting a throwback snapshot of the foursome from a black-and-white photo shoot, Emma wrote, “Them. Always.”

She also shared images of Bruce, 69, helping one of his girls with her golf swing and goofing off in a teacups ride with Mabel, in what appeared to be throwback images.

Emma Heming Willis/Instagram Bruce Willis and his daughters

Bruce, who has frontotemporal dementia, also appeared in a sweet and rare glimpse into his life with Emma, sitting in a chair outdoors and yodeling for the camera.

“Yodel-o-whoo-whoo,” the former actor belted out with a smile in the video, adding, “All right, folks, this is ... " before laughing as the video cut out.

Emma wrote simply over the clip, “Him. Always.”

Emma Heming Willis/Instagram Bruce Willis

It is unclear when the video was taken, as the Die Hard actor has struggled with his language as a result of his frontotemporal dementia.

“As his language started changing, it [seemed like it] was just a part of a stutter, it was just Bruce,” Emma told Town & Country in October. “Never in a million years would I think it would be a form of dementia for someone so young.”

News that Bruce — who is also dad to daughters Rumer Willis, 36, Scout Willis, 33, and Tallulah Willis, 30, with ex-wife Demi Moore — had been diagnosed with aphasia was shared by the family in 2022, with Emma confirming her husband’s frontotemporal dementia diagnosis the following year.

"This disease is misdiagnosed, it's missed, it's misunderstood, so finally getting to a diagnosis was key so that I could learn what frontotemporal dementia is and I could educate our children," she told Town & Country. "I've never tried to sugarcoat anything for them. They've grown up with Bruce declining over the years. I'm not trying to shield them from it."



Despite any medical struggles, Bruce has still managed to spend lots of time with his family. Over the Thanksgiving holiday last month, the Fifth Element star spent time with daughters Scout and Tallulah, as captured in sweet photos.

In a snap shared to both sisters’ Instagram accounts, Bruce held a label that read, “Best Dad Ever,” and smiled while surrounded by his daughters.

More recently, Emma, Mabel and Evelyn got in the holiday spirit on Wednesday, Dec. 18, sharing a timelapse video of themselves decorating their Christmas tree together.

In the fun video, which was sped up and set to the tune of Run-DMC's "Christmas in Hollis," Emma and her daughters moved around the tree as they added ornaments and strung lights. They also hung garland and adorned the stairwell with bows.

"How’d we do?🎄❤️💚🎄" the mom of two asked in her caption.

