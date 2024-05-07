Bruins player scores goal in playoff game on same day son is born
There was a doubt whether Brandon Carlo would be able to play in Game 1 of Boston's second-round series against the Florida Panthers, but it wound up being a banner day.
TORONTO — Mitch Marner stepped in front of the cameras and spoke to reporters for roughly three minutes. The Maple Leafs winger — a lightning rod of criticism in the aftermath of Toronto's latest playoff failure — said he would like to stay long-term with the organization he cheered on as a kid growing up just north of the city. "It means the world," Marner said Monday of suiting up for the Original Six franchise. "We're looked upon as kind of gods here, to be honest. Something that you really a
WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness walked off the ice last week after his Winnipeg Jets were eliminated from the playoffs by the Colorado Avalanche and he knew the day had finally arrived. Time had come for the 69-year-old head coach to retire after 38 seasons in the NHL. “Coaches have always told me — and I'm talking to the older coaches, older than me — and they've always said, ‘You'll know when it's time,’” Bowness said at a news conference Monday at Canada Life Centre. “And when I was looking around an
BOSTON — William Nylander stood in a solemn visitors locker room at TD Garden just before midnight. The Maple Leafs had battled back from a 3-1 series deficit against the Boston Bruins with consecutive 2-1 victories — including one that required extra time — in their first-round playoff series to push the club's Original Six rival to the limit before suffering a devastating Game 7 overtime loss. Nylander's message was emphatic. "Look, I don't think there's an issue with the core," the winger sai
NEW YORK — The second-round NHL playoff series between the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks opens Wednesday in Vancouver. The Oilers and Canucks are the two Canadian clubs among eight remaining in Stanley Cup playoff contention. Game 2 is Friday in Vancouver's Rogers Arena followed by the third and fourth games of the best-of-seven affair May 12 and May 14 in Edmonton's Rogers Place. Game 5, if necessary, is May 16 in Vancouver. Game 6 would be May 18 in Edmonton and a Game 7 would return t
DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer had so many emotions to process after a Game 7 victory over his former team. There were those mixed feelings still from last year, when the Vegas Golden Knights beat Dallas in the Western Conference Final and that team for which he had such a great affection went on to win its first Stanley Cup. And there was just the tremendous joy of getting past them in his second postseason chance with the Stars. “Obviously, really wanted to win this series. I mea
