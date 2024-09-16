‘The bruising is crazy’: Arizona woman shares lip filler nightmare

Cover Media

The British royal has confirmed that she has completed her cancer treatment, almost six months after revealing on 22 March that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing preventative chemotherapy. In a touching video message released on Monday, Catherine, 42, opened up about her "complex" cancer journey. "As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family."