Bruno Fernandes was unlucky – it was a reckless foul, but not a red card

Bruno Fernandes was sent off by referee Chris Kavanagh for his foul on James Maddison - Getty Images /Catherine Ivill

This was a very unfortunate slip on a disastrous afternoon for Manchester United by Bruno Fernandes.

I can see why the referee may have decided this was worthy of a red card, as Fernandes looked to challenge James Maddison with Tottenham on the breakaway. However, after multiple viewings, I lean towards a yellow card.

I feel the referee Chris Kavanagh would have benefitted from being asked to look at the incident again on the pitch side monitor. He was in an excellent position and the VAR would go with the referee’s call – there was no way they would overturn this as they would say it is not a clear and obvious error – but giving him the benefit of multiple replays and angles could have resulted in a different decision.

Chris Kavanagh’s decision to send off Bruno Fernandes was backed by VAR - Getty Images/James Gill

It’s a difficult one and the factors need to be looked at: was there excessive force, how high up Maddison’s leg did the tackle connect and did Fernandes endanger the safety of his opponent? Looking at the replays multiple times, it’s the slip that triggers the problem.

I do not see excessive force, nor did I see Fernandes endangering Maddison’s safety. Is this serious foul play? No, I would say this comes under the banner of reckless, which would be worthy of a yellow card.

Fernandes is unlucky with the slip – if he had slipped and taken his leg away, he may have gotten away with it. This is where intervention from VAR is crucial.

It is hard to say whether this will result in a one-match ban or a three-match ban. At the very least, Fernandes will miss the trip to Aston Villa. It will be up to the panel to rule whether it is a three-match ban but I would be very surprised.