Brunswick and Cony to play in Girls A final

via Fox NewsFox News anchor Neil Cavuto corrected Donald Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election on Friday, cutting away from the former president’s campaign rally to remind viewers that the issue is settled after having been “adjudicated many, many times.”Trump, on the eve of the GOP primary in South Carolina, repeated his debunked assertion about the election he lost, claiming the vote had somehow been rigged. Cavuto did not cut away from Trump’s speech immediately, and when he did so, it