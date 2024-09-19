New Brunswick election candidate profile: Liberal Leader Susan Holt

FREDERICTON — A look at Susan Holt, leader of the Liberal Party of New Brunswick.

Born: April 22, 1977.

Early years: Raised in Fredericton, she attended Queen’s University in Kingston, Ont., and then spent a year in Toronto before moving abroad for three years, spending time in Australia and India.

Education: Bachelor of arts in economics and a bachelor of science in chemistry from Queen's University.

Family: Lives in Fredericton with her husband Jon Holt and three young daughters.

Before politics: CEO of the Fredericton Chamber of Commerce, CEO of the New Brunswick Business Council, civil servant, business lobbyist, advocate, consultant and executive with an IT service company that trains and employs Indigenous people.

Politics: Worked as an adviser to former Liberal premier Brian Gallant. Won the leadership of the New provincial Liberal party in August 2022 and was elected to the legislature in April 2023.

Quote: "It's daunting when you think about the challenges that we're facing in health, and we've brought together a team that can tackle those challenges." — Susan Holt on Sept. 8, 2024, introducing her party's platform on health care.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2024.

The Canadian Press