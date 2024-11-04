New Brunswick inmate captured after Saint John jail escape through fence: police

Police in New Brunswick say an inmate who escaped from a jail in Saint John by squeezing through a fence is back in custody.

The Saint John Police Force issued an update at 8 p.m. saying 44-year-old Darel Dalgleish had been arrested without incident.

Police did not provide further details about when or where Dalgleish was found.

Earlier in the day, police said Dalgleish had escaped through the fence around 9:30 a.m. and evaded correctional officers who pursued him.

He was in custody awaiting trial on charges of assault and violating release orders.

Police say patrol officers searched the area with help from a canine unit and a drone and also used vehicle checkpoints to search for the escaped inmate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2024.

The Canadian Press