New Brunswick leaders hit campaign trail before Monday election

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick's political leaders are back on the campaign trail a day after they debated for the last time ahead of Monday's vote.

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs was targeted by his two main opponents during the 90-minute discussion, which got heated at times, especially when it came to changes he made to the gender identity policy in schools.

The leaders also discussed health care, housing and public safety.

Today, Liberal Leader Susan Holt is scheduled to make an announcement about health care.

Higgs is slated to make a stop in Woodstock, a town near the U.S. border.

Green Leader David Coon is expected to make an announcement about his party's plan for affordability.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2024.

The Canadian Press