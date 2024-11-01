New Brunswick premier-designate Susan Holt announces 19-member cabinet

The Canadian Press
·2 min read

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick's new Liberal cabinet will be composed of 19 ministers, including premier-designate Susan Holt, who led her party to a convincing majority victory over the Progressive Conservatives in last month's election.

Holt released the names of her new ministers on Friday, a day before her team will be sworn into office during a ceremony led by Lt.-Gov. Brenda Murphy at the legislature in Fredericton.

Aside from becoming premier, the bilingual Holt will also become minister of official languages.

“Our team is ready to get to work,” Holt said in a news release, adding that much of the hard work ahead of her government involves health care, housing, and education.

René Legacy, first elected in 2020 and who has held executive roles with financial co-operative Caisses populaires acadiennes — now called UNI — will become deputy premier and finance minister. Newly elected John Dornan, former head of Horizon Health Network, will serve in the health portfolio.

Rob McKee, member of the legislature since 2018 and a practising lawyer from Moncton, will be the new justice minister and attorney general. Newly elected Claire Johnson, a former professor, activist and spokesperson for homelessness, mental health and addictions, has been named education minister.

And Francine Landry, member for Madawaska Les Les-Edmundston, will become the first francophone female Speaker of the legislative assembly.

"This diverse mix of experienced and new legislators make up an extremely strong caucus and cabinet ready to serve New Brunswickers, focused on better health care, affordability and good government," Holt said.

The Liberal Party won 31 of the 49-seat legislature on Oct. 21, tossing out a Progressive Conservative government that had held office since 2018. The Tories won 16 seats, and the Greens won two.

Holt, who is the province’s first female premier, is a former business advocate and public servant. A relative newcomer to the province’s political scene, Holt won the party’s leadership race in 2022 and was elected to the province’s legislature in an April 2023 byelection.

During the campaign, the Liberals made more than 100 promises, including rent control, increased access to health services, and more housing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2024.

