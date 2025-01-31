New Brunswick's Liberal government launches website to keep track of promises

Hina Alam
·1 min read

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick has launched a new website that will track the progress the Liberal government has made fulfilling election promises.

Premier Susan Holt made the announcement tonight in her first state of the province speech since her party won a convincing majority in the October election, defeating the Progressive Conservatives.

Her speech at the Fredericton Convention Centre reaffirmed some of her party's priorities, including increasing the number of New Brunswickers with a primary care provider, and increasing the number of affordable housing starts.

She says the website, which is live, will be updated regularly with the government's achievements and the metrics used to measure its progress.

Holt says she wants her government to be transparent and held accountable.

The Liberals have already made good on some promises, including allowing transgender students under 16 to use their preferred names and pronouns in schools without parental consent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2025.

Hina Alam, The Canadian Press

