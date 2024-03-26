Brush Fire Breaks Out Near Phosphate Plant in Riverview

Firefighters battled a large brush fire next to a phosphate plant in Riverview, Florida, on March 25.

The fire broke out on Monday evening in a grassy area near the Mosaic Company plant and was spurred by high winds in the area, local news reported. A WFLA report citing fire officials said “plastic high-density polyethylene pipes” were burned, but no structures were impacted.

A helicopter from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was being used to dump water on the flames, according to a local reporter.

Video filmed by Instagram user @melinda.sells.tampabay shows dark plumes of smoke from the blaze wafting into the sky on Monday evening. Credit: @melinda.sells.tampabay via Storyful