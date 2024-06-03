Brush fire burning in west Phoenix

CBC

One person was killed and four others were hurt in a shooting outside an Etobicoke high school late Sunday, Toronto police say.The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. in the rear parking lot area of North Albion Collegiate Institute, near the corner of Mount Olive Drive and Kipling Avenue, police said.Responding officers found five people with gunshot wounds. A man in his 50s taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, while the other four people went to hospital with non-life thr