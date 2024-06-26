Brush fire in Del Mar grows to 19 acres, evacuations underway
A brush fire burning in Del Mar got dangerously close to homes in the area Tuesday afternoon. Video shows thick, white smoke billowing into the air.
The first weekend of summer brought a tragic yet familiar pattern for American cities wracked by gun violence as mass shootings left dozens dead or wounded at a party in Alabama, an entertainment district in Ohio and a grocery store in Arkansas.
Warning: This story contains details of an alleged sexual encounter.A Brantford, Ont-area social worker whose clients include first responders dealing with trauma faces allegations of professional misconduct and sexual abuse after an investigation by the professional college.Laura Dowler is accused of alleged incidents over a four-year period, the Ontario College of Social Workers and Social Service Workers (OCSWSSW) says in a report following its months-long investigation.The college alleges Do
Lakrisha Isaac was sentenced to five years in prison
Police believe Olin Johnson, 57, fatally shot wife Kerilyn Johnson, 52, before turning the gun on himself
Texas’ parole board on Monday denied clemency for death row inmate Ramiro Gonzales, who is scheduled to be executed Wednesday for a 2001 murder, despite the fact a key expert witness no longer stands by his testimony at trial.
A man convicted of sexual offences involving a minor in Arizona has been arrested in Newfoundland, after being on the run for more than a decade.The Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed in a statement that they arrested Robert Andrew Land in Carbonear on Friday.Earlier that day, Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court Chief Justice Raymond Whalen issued an arrest warrant for the 62-year-old Land, pursuant to the Extradition Act.According to the RCMP, the U.S. Marshals had made a request to Ca
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Julian Lewis didn’t pull over for the Georgia State Patrol cruiser flashing its blue lights behind him on a rural highway. He still didn't stop after pointing a hand out the window and turning onto a darkened dirt road as the trooper sounded his siren.
Nicole Virzi is charged with criminal homicide
WARNING: This story contains distressing details.The trial of a Regina teacher charged with sexual offences involving a 15-year-old student began in the Court of King's Bench in Regina on Monday.Jeffrey Dumba has pleaded not guilty to five charges including inviting a minor to touch herself sexually, distributing sexually explicit material to a minor and possessing child pornography.The charges relate to Dumba's alleged interactions with the teen between June 23, 2021 and Sept. 2, 2021.Regina po
The body of a woman believed to be a missing 50-year-old hiker was found Monday, a day after she went missing on a trail in a wilderness area in San Diego, according to police. The hiker, identified by police as Diem Le Nguyen, vanished Sunday morning after she became separated from her hiking group of about 100 people while on the Nighthawk Trail in Black Mountain Open Space Park in the Rancho Peñasquitos area of north San Diego, according to the San Diego Police Department. A search helicopter spotted a body Monday morning in the area Nguyen was hiking in, police said.
Prosecutors for special counsel Jack Smith released new details of the "haphazard" way they say Trump stored secrets at Mar-a-Lago.
Daniel Callihan has been charged with murder in connection with the killings of Callie Brunett, 35, and her 4-year-old daughter Erin
Riasat Khan told Sheffield Crown Court how he was one of five people who were hit by a car in Sheffield in December 2023.
“If he was drinking more, it wasn’t here,” another employee at the New York hotel tells PEOPLE
Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has charged a former Ottawa police deputy chief with sexual assault over an incident that occurred while he was an inspector.Uday Jaswal is charged with a single count of sexual assault against one woman.Jaswal resigned in disgrace in 2022 amid many accusations of sexual harassment, including by a female civilian employee of the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) who detailed her story to CBC in 2021."Jaswal was arrested by members of the SIU today and subseq
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A former North Dakota lawmaker who was one of the most powerful members of the Legislature has signed a plea agreement with federal prosecutors on a charge that he traveled to Europe with the intent of paying for sex with a minor.
TORONTO — A criminal network has been dismantled and eight people are facing dozens of auto theft, robbery and firearms charges, Ontario Provincial Police said Tuesday, as they announced the results of an investigation born out of a provincial carjacking taskforce. OPP said the investigation started in March after the taskforce it co-led with Toronto police identified a network allegedly behind violent auto thefts, home invasions and other non-violent auto thefts. During the ensuing investigatio
HOUSTON (AP) — A second Venezuelan man living in the U.S. illegally and accused of killing a 12-year-old Houston girl was ordered on Tuesday to be held on a $10 million bond.
A fight between two Myrtle Beach area men led to one of them cutting the other’s nose with a Japanese sword. The fight started over a kiss.
The family of a Chicago woman missing in the Bahamas says they are “deeply concerned” for the safety of the 41-year-old, who traveled to the islands for a yoga retreat.