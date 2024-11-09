Brush fire erupts in Brooklyn's iconic Prospect Park amid prolonged drought

Eduardo Cuevas, USA TODAY
·3 min read

A fierce drought was keeping its grip on states across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Saturday, one day after dry, windy conditions ignited a fire in an iconic green space in New York: Brooklyn's Prospect Park.

The blaze swept through park woodland, engulfing roughly two acres in an area called the Ravine, according to the nonprofit Brooklyn Park Alliance. On Friday night, flames could be seen piercing through thick tree line in the 526-acre New York City park in the middle of the borough.

An individual passing by reported smoke from the fire at around 6:40 p.m., New York City Fire Department Commissioner Robert Tucker told reporters. FDNY officials said extremely dry vegetation and heavy winds contributed to the two-alarm fire in a hilly, dense brush area difficult for firefighters to access.

Firefighters stayed overnight to monitor conditions after extinguishing the blaze about three hours after it was first reported. The cause of the fire was unclear as of Saturday morning.

No structures were damaged at the park, a beloved destination in Brooklyn which contains sculptures, a zoo, a carousel and dozens of athletic and recreational facilities and is known for its wetlands and trees. On Saturday, the carousel was closed because of poor air quality conditions and visitors were warned to use caution accessing the park.

New York City sees driest October on record

New York City, an area not known for wildfires, has been under a drought watch after the driest October on record, which increases risk of fires, Mayor Eric Adams said on social media.

“It’s 70 degrees in November, and Prospect Park is burning,” he said.

New Jersey fires bring unhealthy air quality

In the metropolitan area, residents may see or smell smoke from wildfires on the New York and New Jersey border, the city Emergency Management said on social media.

Several fires in New Jersey threatened dozens of structures and burned hundreds of acres. NorthJersey.com, part of the USA TODAY Network, reported Saturday morning that flames burned fall foliage on the ground up to a highway in Pompton Lakes, northwest of New York City.

On Saturday morning, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation issued an air quality advisory for unhealthy levels of particulate matter for sensitive groups, such as young children and people with preexisting conditions, such as asthma or heart disease. State officials recommended residents limit strenuous outdoor activity.

Red flag warnings along the East Coast

There were red flag warnings in place Saturday in the New York metropolitan area, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts with strong winds, relatively low humidity and dry conditions, the National Weather Service said. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's AirNow indices also showed Massachusetts had unhealthy air quality because of wildfires north of Boston.

In a Special Weather Statement spanning from Washington, D.C., to New England, the weather service warned of heightened risks of wildfires throughout the region. Officials urged residents to exercise caution with potential ignition sources such as machinery, cigarettes or matches.

“If any fires were to start, the weather and fuel conditions could cause fires to quickly get out of control and be difficult to contain,” the statement said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Brush fire erupts in Brooklyn's Prospect Park amid prolonged drought

