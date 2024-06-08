Brush fire erupts in Spring Valley area, threatens homes

The New York Times
NEW YORK — Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney, went into former President Donald Trump’s hush-money trial besieged by death threats from extremists, reproval from political commentators for creating a national distraction (“Save the mug shots for Georgia, the handcuffs for Jan. 6,” wrote Peggy Noonan in The Wall Street Journal) and criticism from legal analysts who saw the case as structurally unsound, too quixotic to proceed. The result nevertheless was a guilty verdict on all 34 coun