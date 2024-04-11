Brush fire flares up in Boca Raton

Washington Post

LA SABANA, Venezuela - Pedro Luis Pérez woke up early on the clear, sunny morning to check on his hatchlings. At his nursery, a small, fenced-in square on the beach in this coastal town, a tiny loggerhead sea turtle struggled to break free from the warm sand. Pérez stuck his hand into the sand and helped the creature out. "This one was born to succeed," he said. But he was one of only a