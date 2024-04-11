Brush fire flares up in Boca Raton
A brush fire that started overnight in the middle of a busy part of Boca Raton had firefighters rushing to put out the flames after it sparked again Thursday afternoon.
A brush fire that started overnight in the middle of a busy part of Boca Raton had firefighters rushing to put out the flames after it sparked again Thursday afternoon.
The mystery of a 2-story home seen floating in the San Francisco Bay for several days has been solved.
Hours after the eaglet emerged from its egg, the dad grew “confused,” West Virginia wildlife experts said.
New Zealand spent about $300,000 to eradicate a single male stoat from its Chalky Island wildlife sanctuary, raising eyebrows on social media over the high cost.
VANCOUVER — Growing up on a ranch in the Columbia River Valley, water has always been part of Kat Hartwig's life, and over the years, she's noticed changes. Marshy areas her family used for irrigation or watering cattle are dry, wetlands are becoming "crunchy" rather than spongy underfoot, and snowmelt is disappearing more quickly each spring, ushering in the dry summer months, Hartwig says. Climate science supports her observations, showing that global heating is causing warmer temperatures and
multiple days of rain and strong wind to finish the week in southern Ontario
Thousands of trees in Stanley Park have been or will be cut down. Mia Gordon gets to the bottom of what's happening in the park, and what the future looks like for forests in a climate that's being increasingly threatened.
Researchers caught the animals with hand nets underwater, according to a new study.
Fierce storms are targeting the Ohio Valley and tracking through the Southeast Thursday, a day after deadly storms spawned damaging tornadoes and flash flood emergencies from Texas to Mississippi.
Floods have swamped parts of Russia and Kazakhstan after Europe’s third-longest river burst its banks, forcing more than 100,000 people to evacuate and sparking protests against the authorities.
LA SABANA, Venezuela - Pedro Luis Pérez woke up early on the clear, sunny morning to check on his hatchlings. At his nursery, a small, fenced-in square on the beach in this coastal town, a tiny loggerhead sea turtle struggled to break free from the warm sand. Pérez stuck his hand into the sand and helped the creature out.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. “This one was born to succeed,” he said. But he was one of only a
After a stormy Tuesday, forecasters are already looking ahead to Ontario's next rainmaker –– a moisture-boosted Texas low set to arrive on Thursday with plenty of precipitation
During the day, the small animal hides in a camouflaged home.
Premier Doug Ford's government is facing corporate pressure to change Ontario's plan that sees industry taking on the full cost of blue box recycling programs, CBC News has learned. Two organizations led by some of Canada's biggest supermarket chains, retailers and consumer goods companies want Ontario's blue box regulations amended, just as the industry faces a sharp rise in expenses under the transition. While the two corporate groups insist the changes they want would not weaken Ontario's rec
World Energy GH2 passed its environmental assessment and was granted the go-ahead by the government of Newfoundland and Labrador on Tuesday. (David Donnelly/CBC)As World Energy GH2 clears another hurdle in its plan to build Canada's first wind-to-hydrogen project on Newfoundland's west coast, a non-profit environmental group says they still have serious doubts about the proposal.Nick Mercer, co-chair of Enviro Watch N.L., said his group was "gravely concerned" about the news on Tuesday, which sa
Russian officials scrambled to help homeowners displaced by floods as water levels rose in the Ural River, authorities said Wednesday. Floods in the Orenburg region near Russia's border with Kazakhstan sparked the evacuation of thousands of people following the collapse of a dam on Saturday. Russia’s government has declared the situation a federal emergency. Although President Vladimir Putin is frequently shown on Russian state television meeting officials and traveling across the country, the K
"I prefer it warm and humid and hot."
OXFORD, England (AP) — Humanity has only two years left “to save the world” by making dramatic changes in the way it spews heat-trapping emissions and it has even less time to act to get the finances behind such a massive shift, the head of the United Nations climate agency said. With governments of the world facing a 2025 deadline for new and stronger plans to curb carbon pollution, nearly half of the world's populations voting in elections this year, and crucial global finance meetings later t
A dead humpback whale, 20-30 foot, was found after washing up in Long Beach Township, New Jersey, officials say.
Environmental regulators have found explosive levels of methane in a popular Berkeley park. Regulators and the city are sparring over the source of the gas and what to do about it.
A greenhouse gas increase isn't the only thing that can initiate climate change, but it is what's causing modern warming.