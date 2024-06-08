Brush fire in Kissimmee contained; no homes burned
Brush fire in Kissimmee contained; no homes burned
Brush fire in Kissimmee contained; no homes burned
The Wisconsin man told police what motivated his actions, news outlets reported
‘Talk to my dad. Talk to my dad,’ the influencer can be heard saying as police tried to stop him.
Video of a high school graduation in Wisconsin has gone viral after a father of a white graduate was seen bum rushing the stage to push the Black superintendent out of the way, with many social media users speculating that racism was the root of the man’s actions.On May 31, Baraboo High School—about an hour outside of Madison and part of the Baraboo School District—held its graduation ceremony in front of a packed gymnasium.“Our mission to engage, challenge, and inspire every student every day i
A Florida woman charged with leaving her boyfriend to die after he was zipped into a suitcase in their home will go on trial in October following a hearing on Friday. An Oct. 7 trial date was set during a court hearing for Sarah Boone in state court in Orlando, almost four years after her arrest. Boone initially told detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office that she and her boyfriend, Jorge Torres, had been playing hide and seek in the residence they shared in Winter Park, Florida, when they thought it would be funny for Torres to get into the suitcase.
A California judge dismissed multiple state charges on Thursday against David DePape, who was sentenced in federal court last month for attacking Paul Pelosi in 2022.
On the day his daughter was born, the father trembled as he held her tiny ear to his left chest.A nurse told him not to be afraid: "Her daddy's heartbeat would tell her not to be frightened — and that daddy would protect her so she wouldn't cry," the father recalled.He recounted the memory Friday for Ibrahim Ali, the man who killed his daughter when she was just 13 years old, before a judge sentenced Ali to life in prison.The father said he was now a man transformed by grief, torn apart by regre
A video filmed by Kayaker Tyler Futrell shows the rumble between one bear and two alligators while the animals swim in Florida's St. Johns River.
"I'm not going to hurt you guys, I just want you guys to move on," Sierra Madre resident Jason Wightman said in a video of the incident
A 71-year-old woman who was found dead inside her Sierra County home had been mauled by a black bear, the first known such fatal attack in California history.
VANCOUVER — A man convicted of murdering a 13-year-old Burnaby, B.C., girl has repeatedly told a pre-sentencing hearing that he didn't kill her, after refusing to listen to his interpreter during an impact statement by the girl's father.
NEW YORK — Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney, went into former President Donald Trump’s hush-money trial besieged by death threats from extremists, reproval from political commentators for creating a national distraction (“Save the mug shots for Georgia, the handcuffs for Jan. 6,” wrote Peggy Noonan in The Wall Street Journal) and criticism from legal analysts who saw the case as structurally unsound, too quixotic to proceed. The result nevertheless was a guilty verdict on all 34 coun
Caleb Witty, 17, had been walking home from a street festival with his younger sister
Pennsylvania State Police, who are investigating, say they've yet to have "in person contact" with the woman claiming to be Cherrie Mahan
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina judge on Friday threw out murder charges filed this year against a father and a stepmother, saying there was no new evidence they killed their 5-year-old child in 1989.
VANCOUVER — Two men face more than a dozen charges each after British Columbia's provincial auto crime team recovered 29 high-end vehicles valued at $2.5 million.
The massive tiger shark washed up dead this week, but beachgoers were unsuccessful in keeping it on the beach.
The fiance of an Ohio art student who went missing nearly 13 years ago pleaded guilty Friday to involuntary manslaughter.
A 21-year-old man charged with the second-degree murder of Montreal teenager Jannai Dopwell-Bailey has been sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 13 years.A Superior Court judge delivered the sentence Thursday in the case against Andrei Donet, who was 18 when he was arrested in connection with the teen's death. Last month, a jury found Donet guilty of second-degree murder in the October 2021 fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Dopwell-Bailey outside of his high school in Montreal's Côte-des-N
Dmitry Lobovikov, a former junior sergeant in the Russian military, said he was drunk when he killed seven soldiers with a grenade.
A Nova Scotia man is facing a slew of charges following a year-long police investigation into the trafficking of $1 million worth of stolen cars from Alberta into Nova Scotia.The charges against the 41-year-old man include nine counts of possessing stolen property and fraud over $5,000.Police say the vehicles they recovered were each worth more than $100,000. RCMP Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay told CBC News the targeting of luxury vehicles by thieves is a trend across Canada.He said some of the stolen