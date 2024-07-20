Brush Fire Prompts Evacuation Order in Los Angeles County

An evacuation order was issued in southern California on Friday, July 19, after a brush fire erupted in the Angeles National Forest, local media reported.

At least two children were injured due to smoke inhalation caused by the fire on Friday, according to a local news report.

Aerial footage captured by California’s Fire Integrated Real-Time Intelligence System Program (FIRIS) shows plumes of smoke rising from the fire, named the Fork fire, which was mapped at 330 acres by early Saturday. Credit: @FIRIS via Storyful

Video Transcript

Oe intel 24 over the fork incident, Angeles National Forest, July 19th 2024.

At 1709 hours fire mapped at 250 acres focused in on the heel of the fire now and that would be just east of heat and flat a right flank.

Switching to swear as you see, still some heat, some retardant work happening there.

Now, as we speak up around the head of the fire, still lots of heat short to moderate range spotting there, back down the left flank, still very hot and active on the left leg, back into color and zooming out as you can see most of the activity left flank to the head of the fire right flank starting to show some diminished fire activity.

End of recording.