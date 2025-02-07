Brussels grapples with spree of shootings linked to drug gangs

Police officers stand near a police cordon (R, rear) at an investigation area at the "Cite du Peterbos" neighbourhood, where a man was killed overnight in a new shooting linked to drug trafficking in the municipality of Anderlecht, Brussels, on February 7, 2025.

Brussels is grappling with an outbreak of drug-related violence with authorities appearing powerless to stem a rise in violent crime connected to a thriving narcotics trade. Footage went viral of masked men firing automatic weapons outside a Brussels metro station on Wednesday while commuters ran for their lives.

A spree of drug-linked shootings, one deadly, has set Brussels on edge with authorities appearing powerless to stem a rise in violent crime linked to a booming narcotics trade.

Footage went viral of masked men firing automatic weapons outside a Brussels metro station on Wednesday as commuters scattered for safety. This has heightened a growing sense that drug gangs are operating with impunity.

No arrests have been made over the shooting in the working-class Anderlecht district, which triggered a manhunt after the suspects fled into the metro tunnels.

In two other shootings in Anderlecht since, one man was killed overnight Thursday to Friday while two people were wounded Tuesday in Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, north of the city centre.

Brussels prosecutor Julien Moinil called the violence "totally unacceptable", and urged politicians to allocate more resources to policing.

"These shootouts are linked to the presence of criminal groups in Brussels with ties to drug trafficking, which are waging a violent war," he added.

"We are dealing with gang war and a fight over turf," he said.

