'The Brutalist,' 'Emilia Perez' win top honors at the Golden Globes

Selena Gomez, French director Jacques Audiard, Karla Sofia Gascon and Zoe Saldana pose with the Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy award for "Emilia Perez", California, January 5, 2025.

At the Golden Globes, "The Brutalist," featuring Holocaust survivor tales, won Best Movie Drama and Best Film Actor for Adrien Brody. Meanwhile, "Emilia Perez" earned Best Movie Musical or Comedy, marking a significant kickoff to Hollywood's awards season.

Two wildly audacious films — Brady Corbet's 215-minute postwar epic “The Brutalist” and Jacques Audiard's Spanish language, genre-shifting trans musical “Emilia Perez” — won top honors at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday.

The Globes, which are still finding their footing after years of scandal and makeover, scattered awards around to a number of films. But the awards group put its strongest support behind a pair of movies that sought to be unlike anything else.

“The Brutalist” was crowed best film, drama, putting one of 2024’s most ambitious films on course to be a major contender at the Academy Awards. The film, shot in VistaVision and released with an intermission, also won best director for Corbet and best actor for Adrien Brody.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I was told that this film was un-distributable," said Corbet. “No one was asking for a three-and-half-hour film about a mid-century designer in 70mm. But it works.”

“The light always wins over darkness," said Gascón, gesturing to her brightly orange dress. “You can maybe put us in jail. You can beat us up. But you never can take away our soul or existence or identity.”

“I am who I am. Not who you want.”

“These are tough subject maters but these films are real and they're necessary,” said Stan. “But we can't be afraid and look away.”



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Drug lord musical ‘Emilia Pérez’ leads Golden Globe nominations with 10 nods

Oppenheimer dominates 2024 Golden Globes with best drama film win