‘The Brutalist’s’ Lol Crawley Wins British Society of Cinematographers Feature Film Award

“The Brutalist’s” Lol Crawley has won the British Society of Cinematographers Award for best cinematography in a feature film award.

Jody Lee Lipes won for his work on the BBC drama “The Listeners.” Lipes took home the award in the television drama (UK Terrestrial) category. In the television drama (International/Streaming) category, Benedict Spence won his first award for his photography for Netflix’s “Eric.”

Daniel Landin was named the winner for his work on the FKA Twigs music video “Eusexua” in the inaugural cinematography in a music video category.

Speaking with Variety for Inside the Frame, Crawley described why he used the rare VistaVision format to shoot Brady Corbet’s film. Crawley said, “As opposed to pulling the film down vertically in a motion picture camera, it’s actually pulling it horizontally across eight perforations at a time. So, you end up with a bigger format, and that means that you’re not forced to shoot on wider angle lenses for a wider field of view.” It was a format also adopted by Alfred Hitchcock who shot “To Catch a Thief” and “Vertigo” using that format. Crawley notes, “They were cinematic processes that competed with the advent of television and was a way of drawing audiences back to the cinema.”

Other wins of the night went to Chris Plevin, Robert Patzelt and Michael Ole Nielson for HBO’s “True Detective: Night Country”.

The Operators Award, presented by the British Society of Cinematographers (BSC), Association of

Camera Operators (ACO) and Guild of British Camera Technicians (GBCT) recognized Karsten Bloch

Jacobsen DFF and Simon Finney ACO Assoc BSC for their work on “Wicked.”

The evening honored Dick Pope who posthumously received the BSC’s highest honor – the Lifetime Achievement Award. Pope who collaborated with director Mike Leigh across his career and earned an Oscar nomination for his work lensing Leigh’s 2014 biopic “Mr. Turner,” died last October.

The British Society of Cinematographers also awarded two cinematographers for their work in short

films, Edward Hamilton-Stubber and Jon Muschamp. The Manaki Brothers International Film Festival was also recognized while the Bert Easey Technical Achievement Award was awarded to True Lens Services (TLS).

The awards were held at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London and hosted by Edith Bowman.

