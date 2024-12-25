'The Brutalist' writer, director Brady Corbet on 'subverting expectations' of celebrities in films and the difference between 'art' and 'content'

Brady Corbet's film The Brutalist, starring Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce and Joe Alwyn is a 215-minute cinematic epic about a Hungarian-Jewish architect who survives the Holocaust and travels to the U.S. to start a new life. Speaking to Yahoo Canada, Corbet discussed the particularly resonant elements of brutalist architecture in this story, "subverting expectations" of celebrities in film by having Jones' character absent in the first portion of the movie, and wanting to make films that "live on in the imagination."

Video Transcript

People have very strong opinions of brutalist architecture um and that time period in particular um for you what made it particularly appealing to kind of look at that form of kind of expression and artistic expression with the immigrant experience?

Well, I, I, I think it's fascinating that 75 years later it still is such a controversial style of architecture.

Um, the film.

It was written during Trump's first term where he uh had a mandate called make federalist buildings beautiful again, um, which was specifically Uh, an attack on all of the brutalist buildings in Washington DC that, you know, he wanted torn down and and replaced by neoclassical Albert Speer style buildings.

When a new building is erected, everyone's first instinct is to hate it.

And, and, and, and, you know, there seems to be a similar response in communities when, when with their new neighbors, you know, they have different.

They have different traditions they have different heritage and and and the community wants them thrown out, um, and, and so of course the immigrant experience and the artistic one are are are are are linked.

I mean it the film is about an an an artist fighting for his his right for the project to exist and also you know him fighting.

For his right to to to exist in this community.

Felicity's spoken about how you know her character doesn't come in right from the beginning of the film he kind of comes in later, but her presence is so felt in that first part of this film in a way that I think was um particularly unique and I think really pushed against what people expect like the wife left back at home.

was supposed to kind of feel like.

Um, what were your considerations in terms of just being able to ensure that that character's presence was still very much felt from the beginning of the film?

Yeah, I, you know, I, I really love, you know, subverting expectations in terms of, you know, how the, the, the, the films deal with celebrity, you know, I mean.

Uh, I, I, I love how Hitchcock handled Janet Lee and Psycho and you know this icon, no one saw it coming that she was only in the 1st 20 minutes of the film and, and I think that, you know, when I made Vox Lux it it's about an hour into the movie before Natalie shows up, even though she is the lead of the picture, um, and you know, I, I, I think that.

That that a movie is a roller coaster and and some of them just feel too safe.

And I, I think that, you know, I, I, I, I want films to constantly be developing.

I, I, I, I, I, I want them to, you know, we, we build these films to to really engage and surprise audiences.

But also it was just the most effective way of feeling his yearning for her that she's sort of this specter in the first half of the film and and then finally when when she arrives, she's also not at all what you expect, and she's not in the situation.

That you're anticipating.

There's gonna be a lot of attention on how you shot this film, the run time.

I don't think it can be underestimated that the budget for what you were able to achieve was particularly modest or small um but one thing that I think was really appreciated particularly now is that you created a movie that I think allows the.

Audience to come up with their own interpretations you're not telling us how to feel you're not telling us how to think you're kind of presenting these ideas and letting us interpret is that something that's important to you to be able to push the boundaries to say like, listen, we don't need to spoon feed the audience like every step of the way.

Oh, absolutely, absolutely.

I mean, I just think that audiences have never been savvier.

Like I, I feel like viewers, you know, they, they pick up on absolutely everything and and.

And you know, I, I try to make films that that that operate according to a sort of poetic logic anyway, um, for me they're, they're more like, you know, they're more like music and than than than like a a traditional historical biopic, for example.

Um, so, you know, I, I think that.

I think that for me, I, I want to feel that that uh a a film lives on in the imagination long after it's over and there's too many films that I see that when they're over they're they're they're they're truly over.

You never think about them ever again.

um, and, and so, you know, I think that's the difference between, you know, a work of art and content.