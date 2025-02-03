Brutally honest reviews of every Grammys performer including Chappell Roan, Billie Eilish

Sunday's Grammy Awards have a lot to live up to.

Last February, Joni Mitchell and Miley Cyrus took our breath away with phenomenal performances, as did Luke Combs teaming up with Tracy Chapman for a reverent and emotional rendition of her 1988 classic "Fast Car." This year’s event has no shortage of huge names, with Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and Lady Gaga all set to take the stage at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena. The music-packed telecast comes on the heels of an all-star benefit concert for Los Angeles wildfire relief, where Pink and a Nirvana reunion stole the show on Thursday.

Here are the best and worst musical moments from the 2025 Grammys:

Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga, ‘California Dreamin’’

(L-R) Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars perform onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Gaga stunned fans with the premiere of her “Abracadabra” music video, which finds the singer making a spectacular return to her gothic, dance-pop roots. But earlier in the night, Gaga showed yet another facet of her immensely versatile range: teaming up with “Die with a Smile” collaborator Bruno Mars for a haunting, understated cover of folk-rock classic “California Dreamin’.”

Benson Boone, Doechii, Teddy Swims, Shaboozey, Raye: Best new artist medley

Benson Boone (top) performs onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

On Sunday night, this year’s best new artist crop outshined many of their more established peers. Teddy Swims (“Lose Control”) and Shaboozey (“Good News” / “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”) brought gravelly vocals and easy charisma to their medley, while Raye left the crowd gobsmacked with her insane belt on soulful ballad “Oscar Winning Tears.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But it was Boone and Doechii who brought the house down with their athletic performances. Boone, front-flipping and grabbing his crotch in a swoon-worthy take on “Beautiful Things” that called to mind Queen’s Freddie Mercury. And Doechii was a force to be reckoned with on “Catfish” and “Denial is a River,” dexterously rapping and contorting herself with a chorus of preppy backup dancers, handily delivering some of the sharpest choreography the Grammys telecast has ever witnessed.

Chappell Roan, ‘Pink Pony Club’

Chappell Roan performs on during the 67th Grammys in Los Angeles Feb. 2, 2025.

After conquering festival stages last year, Roan proved yet again that she’s one of the best live performers we’ve seen in ages. Straddling a colossal pink steed, the Midwest princess turned the Grammys stage into a glitter-and-sequin-filled jamboree, complete with cacti, tumbleweed and dancing rodeo clowns. Along with her powerhouse voice and indisputable charisma, Roan also proclaimed her unabashed queer pride, waving pink, white and blue flags in solidarity with the trans community. It was a loud and deeply necessary statement Trojan horsed within the night’s most joyous performance.

Sabrina Carpenter, ‘Espresso’ and ‘Please Please Please’

Sabrina Carpenter performs onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

The pop star brought her cheeky humor and playful showmanship to her debut Grammys performance, with a big-band rework of her fizzy earworm “Espresso.” After disappearing behind a giant cascade of stairs, Carpenter shed her mini-tuxedo to reveal a flirty blue bodysuit and staged an Old Hollywood-style tap number with a throng of backup dancers. It was a delightful showcase for the actress-turned-singer’s theater kid sensibilities, rubber-stamping her status as a true triple threat.

Billie Eilish, ‘Birds of a Feather’

FINNEAS and Billie Eilish perform during the Grammys Feb. 2, 2025 in Los Angeles.

The brother-sister pair delivered a gorgeous take on their sentimental surprise hit, taken from Eilish’s third album “Hit Me Hard and Soft.” Eilish – who has been touring the globe since last fall – sounded even more subdued than usual, opting for a gentler belt of the final chorus. But it was a moving performance nevertheless, as she and Finneas sang against a stunning backdrop of the LA foothills and canyons where they grew up, flashing childhood photos throughout the number.

Dawes, ‘I Love L.A.’

(L-R) Sheryl Crow, Brittany Howard, St. Vincent, Taylor Goldsmith and Griffin Goldsmith of Dawes, Brad Paisley and John Legend perform during the Grammys Feb. 2, 2025 in Los Angeles.

The fraternal duo of Taylor and Griffin Goldsmith enlisted an all-star backing band to open the show, including John Legend, Brad Paisley, Sheryl Crow, Brittany Howard and St. Vincent. It was a breezy and toe-tapping tribute to the City of Angels, if not a tad perplexing: Randy Newman wrote the 1983 tune as a sardonic sendup of the city, contrasting the iconic sites and majestic landscapes with images of Botoxed vixens and a homeless man “down on his knees.” We might’ve preferred a medley that better showcased the breadth and diversity of LA’s music scene, but regardless, it’s hard to find much fault in something as well-intentioned as this.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Grammys 2025: Live reviews of every performance