Bryan Brothers Announce Plans to Retire from Tennis: 'It's Just a Perfect Time to Go'

Identical twin tennis stars Mike and Bob Bryan plan to step away from the sport that has been the focus of more than half of their lives.

The 42-year-old pros — currently the winningest men’s doubles team of the Open Era with 118 career titles — broke the news Wednesday, naming the 2020 U.S. Open as their last tournament.

“We took the last few months off to try and get our minds right and get our bodies and minds fresh and make this decision,” Mike told USOpen.org. “We feel it’s the right time. It’s just a perfect time to go. We feel like we can still be competitive and win, but at 42, we’re really appreciative of getting so much longevity out of our careers.”

He added: “We feel like you can’t play forever, so we just wanted to make the decision and go into next year knowing that we can see the finish line and play as hard as we can, but also appreciate being on tour, playing together and giving back to the fans a little bit.”

Bob addressed the tennis community via Twitter on Wednesday, writing that he dedicates the upcoming season to “all those who have shared this journey with us.”

We dedicate 2020 to all those who have shared this journey with us. Whether you root for us or against us, we are grateful for your passion in the sport that has given us so much. We'll always do our best to return this love. Thank you for letting us live out our dream. 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/OmsFarDHJz — Bob Bryan (@Bryanbros) November 14, 2019

“Whether you root for us or against us,” he continued, “we are grateful for your passion in the sport that has given us so much. We’ll always do our best to return this love. Thank you for letting us live out our dream. 🙏❤️”

The Olympic gold medalists are looking forward to “hanging up their sneakers” at the New York City tournament this summer.

“There’s just been so many great moments and excitement and energy and chestbumps. It’s the granddaddy of all Slams now,” Mike said. “That’s the place where we’re going to be very happy to say our goodbyes. It’s been a great 25 years at the Open. It’s been awesome.”

Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan

