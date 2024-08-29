Bryan Kohberger hearing live: Idaho murders suspect fights to move trial claiming fears of ‘mob mentality’

Defense attorneys for Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students, will fight to relocate his murder trial at a hearing today, arguing a “mob mentality” has formed against him in Latah County.

Kohberger is charged with the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin, who were stabbed to death in an off-campus student home in Moscow, Idaho, on November 13 2022.

Police said they linked Kohberger to the murders that rocked the college town through DNA found on a knife sheath, cellphone data, an eyewitness account, and his white Hyundai Elantra.

In a motion filed last week, Kohberger’s lawyers surveyed potential jurors in Latah County who said there could be violence in the local area if he is found not guilty.

Potential jurors said “there would likely be a riot” and “they’d burn the courthouse down”. Prosecutors accused Kohberger’s team of using flawed survey data in its requests to move the trial, and argued the victims’ families will be affected if the case is moved.

Judge John Judge is scheduled to preside over the hearing this morning.

Kohberger is set to stand trial in June 2025.

Bryan Kohberger became a household name across America when police swooped on his parents’ home in December 2022 and arrested him for the murders.

Kohberger was a PhD criminology student at Washington State University.

He has been accused of stabbing to death Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in an off-campus student rental home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November.

He has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder.

People from Kohberger’s past have built a picture of a bullied loner who overcame addiction. Meanwhile, fellow students from his time just over the Idaho border into Washington describe a criminology zealot who “creeped people out”.

With the 29-year-old now facing the death penalty in the case, The Independent asks: Who really is Bryan Kohberger?

Sheila Flynn reports.

Site where murders took place stands empty

The site of where the murders took place was demolished in December last year.

On the eve of the hearing, Brian Entin, of NewsNation, went to the house where Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed.

Some of the victims’ families opposed the demolition at the time, calling for the house to be preserved until after Kohberger has been tried.

Empty lot today where Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were murdered.

Almost no sign of the house anymore in Moscow, Idaho. pic.twitter.com/sU3Zj7EJof — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) August 28, 2024

Prosectors oppose the motion to relocate trial

Prosecutors oppose the motion to move Kohberger’s trial out of the county where he’s accused of having killed the four University of Idaho students in 2022.

They take issue with moving the trial to Ada County, home to Boise, over 300 miles away from Latah County, where the killings occurred.

The prosecutors said the court should “decline to relocate itself, the state, and scores of witnesses hundreds of miles only to face another jury pool with similarly high media exposure.”

Prosecutors added in the filing that Kohberger’s team had used flawed survey data in its requests to move the trial, and that the interest of justice for the families of the dead students would be impacted if the case moved elsewhere.

What to expect from today’s hearing

Attorneys for Bryan Kohberger today will fight for his trial to move from Moscow in Latah County to the state’s capital in Boise, or another large city in Idaho.

They argue a “mob mentality” has formed against him in Latah County after surverying potential jurors, and allege he would not receive a fair trial.

In a motion filed last week, Kohberger’s lawyers said their survey revealed there could be violence in the local area if he is found not guilty.

Potential jurors said “there would likely be a riot” and “they’d burn the courthouse down”.

Andrea Cavallier has the details.

Kohberger’s defense says trial needs a new venue because of town’s ‘mob mentality’

Follow for live updates on Bryan Kohberger’s court hearing.