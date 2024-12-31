BS Called On Kayleigh McEnany's 'Masters Level Gaslight' About Canadians

Josephine Harvey
·3 min read
BS Called On Kayleigh McEnany's 'Masters Level Gaslight' About Canadians

Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany drew mockery and eye rolls on Monday when she suggested that Donald Trump’s idea to make Canada a U.S. state is something many of the country’s residents are actually interested in.

“Could the American flag be adding another star in 2025?” McEnany, the president-elect’s former White House press secretary, said on “The Ingraham Angle.”

“Well, Trump’s idea of making Canada great again by turning it into the 51st state is gaining some serious traction, especially from Canadian citizens,” she added.

Her guest for the segment was Canadian “Shark Tank” investor Kevin O’Leary, who has been publicly advocating for the union.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump shared an article Monday on Truth Social that said O’Leary will come to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida to “start the narrative” about merging the nations. (O’Leary does not represent Canada and has no authority to negotiate on its behalf.)

McLeary told McEnany he intends to visit Trump in Florida to discuss the matter.

He also said he had been conducting “unofficial polling,” and “I bet you more than 70%” of Canadians would be interested in an arrangement where Canada and the U.S. merge economically while allowing Canada to retain its sovereignty.

More structured polling from Canadian market research company Leger shows a somewhat different story.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a poll conducted earlier this month, the company found that only 13% of Canadians said they would like Canada to become the 51st U.S. state. And 82% said they would not like the idea.

Trump has been joking about adding Canada to the U.S. since he met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau late last month to discuss the tariffs Trump is threatening to impose on Canadian products.

Commenters on social media weren’t too happy about McEnany’s assertion, calling it a “Masters level gaslight” and “total BS.”

“Wake me from this nightmare!” one person wrote, sharing a clip of her comments.

Check out those reactions and others below.

Related...

Latest Stories

  • What a Trump Presidency Could Mean for Social Security in 2025

    With President-elect Donald Trump set to take office again in January, he's facing a countdown when it comes to Social Security retirement benefits. Social Security benefits are set to collide with a...

  • Gen-X turns 60 — and refuses to retire

    Technology plus demographic realities could change not only how people age, but how they’re perceived as consumers and talent in what used to be the retirement years.

  • Take a look at the BMP-3, Russia's answer to the US-made Bradley fighting vehicle

    Ukrainian troops salvaged and refurbished BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles, considered Russia's rival to the American-made Bradley fighting vehicle.

  • I spent 30 days at sea on 4 different cruise lines in the past year. Here are 9 mistakes I won't be making in 2025.

    After spending 30 days with four different cruise lines this year, I rounded up mistakes I'll avoid making when I book trips and set sail in 2025.

  • 3 arrested after thieves use hammers to rob 2 Toronto stores

    Police say three people have been arrested after two stores were robbed on Monday night by thieves with hammers. CBC’s Naama Weingarten has the latest.

  • "It Tastes Like Nothing And Feels Like Wax In Your Mouth": People Are Sharing Unpopular Food Opinions, And I'm Curious If You Agree With Any Of Them

    "Pickles are disgusting. I hate when restaurants sneak them into a plate so my sandwich or fries are suddenly sitting in salty, green sludge."

  • What's really behind Donald Trump's tariff threats and '51st state' posts about Canada

    Donald Trump's threat of whopping tariffs on Canadian exports and his trolling of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are key tactics in a negotiating strategy to extract the best trade terms for the U.S., according to people who have worked with or closely observed him over the years. Trump is promising to slap a 25 per cent tariff on all goods entering the U.S. from Canada and Mexico on Jan. 20, his first day in office, unless the countries curb the flow of drugs and migrants across their borders.Th

  • Trump Pulls a 180 on Jimmy Carter After His Death

    President-elect Donald Trump shared a surprisingly sentimental tribute to former President Jimmy Carter after his passing Sunday at 100—just two months after mocking his predecessor at a campaign stop in Wisconsin. Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote: “I just heard of the news about the passing of President Jimmy Carter. Those of us who have been fortunate to have served as President understand this is a very exclusive club, and only we can relate to the enormous responsibility of leading the Gr

  • Megadonor To Democrats Has Surprise 2-Word Description Of Donald Trump

    John Morgan said the president-elect has tapped into one key thing.

  • Kremlin Insiders Reveal How Trump Is Already Secretly Helping Putin

    President-elect Donald Trump’s social media posts about annexing Greenland, Canada, and the Panama Canal startled America’s allies and delighted foreign foes. In Russia, the statements were interpreted to mean that Trump isn’t really opposed to foreign wars of conquest after all. To them, Trump’s tirades revealed that—just like Russian President Vladimir Putin—Trump would be delighted to invade any country that couldn’t fight back. He would expect accolades and a lavish victory parade after seiz

  • Ex-Ambassador Warns Retaking Panama Canal Would Mean War

    There may be only one way for the president-elect to take the Panama Canal: war. Former U.S. ambassador to Panama John Feeley, who served under former President Barack Obama and incoming President Donald Trump, said that it would require a foreign war to retake the canal. “To attempt to take it back today, I’d like to ask you, go find the MAGA constituency that’s going to support another foreign war because that is what it would take to get the canal back,” Feeley said Sunday in an interview on

  • Desperate Trump Makes Last-Ditch Bid to End MAGA Civil War

    President-elect Donald Trump on Monday threw his support behind Mike Johnson to remain speaker of the House ahead of a threatened coup. But sources tell the Daily Beast Johnson’s job security as the No. 1 leader in the House isn’t a sure thing. Conservative firebrands, including members of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, are still mulling whether to put forth a challenger. Speculation had been mounting on Trump’s level of support for Johnson in the aftermath of a mutiny against Trump’s prefe

  • 189 kilograms of cocaine seized at Alberta border crossing

    A joint effort between the police agencies that make up the Integrated Border Enforcement Team (IBET) and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has led to the seizure of 189 kilograms worth of cocaine at Alberta's southern border crossing.On Nov. 13, police say a commercial truck was trying to get into the province through the Coutts, Alta., border. After a secondary examination, the drugs — thought to be worth around $2 million — were found."The safety and security of Canadians is the RCMP F

  • Xi says no one can stop China's 'reunification' with Taiwan

    BEIJING (Reuters) -No one can stop China's "reunification" with Taiwan, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in his New Year's speech on Tuesday, laying down a clear warning to what Beijing regards as pro-independence forces within and outside of the island of 23 million people. In the past year, Beijing has stepped up military pressure near Taiwan, sending warships and planes almost daily into the waters and air space around the island in what Taiwanese officials view as a creeping effort to "normalise" China's military presence. China regards democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory.

  • After the death of Jimmy Carter, how many former US presidents are still alive today?

    Jimmy Carter was the only remaining president who was in office in the 1970s. Now, only one president who served during the 20th century is alive.

  • Trump Serious About Buying Greenland, Taking Control of the Panama Canal, Says Former Nat’l Security Advisor | Video

    The Panama Canal "wasn't just a free gift. There are conditions, that the canal remain neutral," says Robert O'Brien The post Trump Serious About Buying Greenland, Taking Control of the Panama Canal, Says Former Nat’l Security Advisor | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Bettina Anderson tells critics ‘God is on her side’ amid Donald Trump Jr relationship drama

    Anderson shared the defiant message after attending a Mar-a-Lago Christmas do besides the Trump family

  • Popcorn Ready? Meet the Civil Warriors Tearing MAGA Apart in Front of Trump

    On one side, the fiercely loyal supporters who love Donald Trump the most. On the other side, the fiercely loyal supporters who love Trump the most. Yes, even before he has been sworn in for the second time, the world around Trump has been plunged into chaos by a bitter and at times pretty incomprehensible MAGA civil war. Like all civil wars, the casus belli might seem obscure to outsiders. In this case, a group of people who had united on “build the wall” are split on whether to keep a legal im

  • Trump loses appeal of E. Jean Carroll $5-million defamation, sexual assault verdict

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A federal appeals court on Monday upheld a $5-million verdict that E. Jean Carroll won against Donald Trump when a jury found the U.S. president-elect liable for sexually abusing and later defaming the former magazine columnist. A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan rejected Trump's argument that the trial judge should not have let jurors hear evidence about the Republican's alleged past sexual misconduct, making the trial and verdict unfair. The court said that evidence, including Trump bragging about his sexual prowess on an "Access Hollywood" video that surfaced during the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign, established a "repeated, idiosyncratic pattern of conduct" consistent with Carroll's allegations.

  • MSNBC Panel Laughs in Republican’s Face Over Speaker Replacement Suggestion

    Former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh shocked an MSNBC panel into laughter with his earnest suggestion of who Republicans may choose as their next House Speaker. The Republican opted for a blast from the past, exclaiming on The Weekend that Kevin McCarthy would be a “wonderful turn” for the speakership. Considering current Speaker Mike Johnson only took the role from McCarthy in October 2023, the MSNBC pundits didn’t seem to buy that the party would opt for the switcheroo to happen again.