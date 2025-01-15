BTS’ J-Hope North American Tour Details Unveiled – Global Bulletin

POWERHOUSE PERFORMS

J-hope of K-pop phenomenon BTS is set to make history as the first South Korean solo artist to headline a U.S. stadium show with his upcoming North American tour. The run, part of his “Hope on the Stage” world tour, will hit six cities starting March 13 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

The 12-date North American leg includes two-night stands in each city, culminating in a pair of stadium shows at Los Angeles’ BMO Stadium on April 4 and 6. The jaunt also includes stops at Chicago’s Allstate Arena, Mexico City’s Palacio de los Deportes, San Antonio’s Frost Bank Center and Oakland Arena.

Ticketing for most dates kicks off with an Army membership presale on Jan. 22, followed by general on-sale Jan. 23. Los Angeles show details are pending due to ongoing wildfires in LA County.

The North American dates are part of J-Hope’s broader world tour spanning 31 shows across 15 cities. The trek launches with three shows in Seoul from Feb. 28 to March 2, which will also stream globally via Weverse.

The announcement follows J-hope’s milestone 2022 Lollapalooza performance, where he became the first South Korean artist to headline a major U.S. music festival. His latest release, “Hope on the Street Vol. 1,” debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 in 2024.

DOCUMENTARY DEVELOPMENT

The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) has partnered with #DocsConnect Taskovski Training Program to expand the Filipino documentary film sector through a new training initiative.

Led by FDCP chair and CEO Jose Javier Reyes, the program has selected 10 documentary projects for its intensive five-day workshop. The chosen works span diverse subjects, including Julius Neil Piala’s “A Dream for Kape de Kalamansig,” Joshua Lomahan and Kristine Camille Sulit’s “A Faithful Love,” and Joseph Ezra Jimenez’s “At the Shore Line.” Other selected projects include “Bago Pa Tayo Malimutan ng Mundo” from JT Trinidad and EJ Gagui, “Finding Felix: The First Filipino Photographer Who Never Photographed Himself” by Cedrick Rico and Lawrence Arre, and “I Exists” from Lance Lozano and Maan Deus. Rounding out the cohort are Jerome Dulin and Sef Arcegono’s “Imelda’s Melodies,” Arjanimar Rebeta and Khaye Medina’s “Gregoria de Jesus,” Krizelle Kate Blanza and Joanah Pearl Demonteverde’s “Wheel of Life,” and “We, Men” by Kristoffer Brugada and Danzen Santos-Katanyag.

The program has also selected 14 observers, including Ditsi Carolino, Miguel Alcazaren, and Miguel Artillero, who will join the workshop alongside the project teams.

Industry veterans will serve as mentors, including Oscar-nominated filmmaker Hubert Sauper (“Darwin’s Nightmare”) and documentary editor Alexander Goekjian. Irena Taskovski, who has worked with HBO Europe and Sunny Side of the Docs, will serve as head tutor.

The program focuses on four key areas: industry expertise, sustainability practices, filmmaker well-being, and leadership development. It aims to strengthen Filipino filmmakers’ capabilities in international co-productions and distribution.

“Our goal is to build a bridge between the rich stories of the Philippines and the international documentary landscape,” Taskovski said.

MUSICAL MERGER

Sony Music Entertainment has acquired Supraphon, the Czech Republic’s leading independent record label, in a move that bolsters the major’s Central European footprint. The 92-year-old Prague-based imprint brings to Sony a deep catalog spanning pop, classical, folk and spoken word, including recordings from Czech stars Karel Gott, Lucie Bílá and Marek Ztracený, plus classical works from the Pavel Haas Quartet and Czech Philharmonic Orchestra.

The deal comes as the Czech recorded music market hits $84.1 million, with streaming accounting for 60.1% at $50.5 million, up 18.1% year-over-year. Local acts dominated the market in 2023, claiming seven of the top 10 songs and albums.

Supraphon managing director Libor Holeček remains at the helm, with Martin Kudla continuing as executive director. Former board chair Iva Milerová takes an advisory role.

DARTS DEAL

Pluto TV is expanding its sports offerings through a new partnership with Modus Super Series Darts, launching a dedicated 24/7 channel across 12 international territories. The free, ad-supported streaming platform will hold exclusive rights in the U.K., German-speaking markets and Denmark.

The newly-minted Modus Super Series Darts channel features 104 live matches weekly, alongside analysis and behind-the-scenes content. As part of the agreement, Pluto TV takes on title sponsorship of the Modus Super Series tournaments. Channel programming kicks off Jan. 18 with “The Legends League Finals Night,” featuring 16-time World Champion Phil “The Power” Taylor providing live studio commentary as veteran players compete for the league title.

The channel is now available to viewers in the U.K., Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Italy, France, Finland, Spain and Canada.

MARATHI MOVE

India’s Luv Films is entering the Marathi-language film market with “Devmanus,” set for an April 25 release. The film stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Renuka Shahane, Subodh Bhave and Siddharth Bodke under the direction of Tejas Deoskar. The production house, known for Hindi-language hits like “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar” and “Malang,” aims to tap into Maharashtra’s regional market with this multi-starrer.

“Devmanus delves into deep emotions while keeping the audience riveted,” says Deoskar. “With Mahesh, Renuka, Subodh, and Siddharth, we have the ideal cast to bring these characters to life.” Producer Luv Ranjan cites Maharashtra’s cultural heritage as inspiration for the venture. “We are thrilled to step into the rich and vibrant world of Marathi cinema,” he says. Co-producer Ankur Garg adds that the film marks “the beginning of many Marathi films to come from us.”

Luv Films, established in 2012 by Ranjan and Garg, has upcoming projects including “De De Pyaar De 2” and a Sourav Ganguly biopic.

