BTS's "ON" Lyrics Talk About All the Sacrifices They Have Made to Become Superstars

BTS fans are going crazy over their latest album, Map of the Soul: 7, which was finally released after weeks of waiting. Along with the album finally dropping, the boys also took out a music video for their latest single "ON". Fans got the chance to listen to a snippet of it a day before the album was released on TikTok, a first for the hit platform, and even caused the app to crash once it was posted. With the album finally out, fans can now enjoy the full song and find out all the special meanings behind it.

Jimin and V:

I can't understand what people are sayin'

Who and what do I need to follow

With each step then again grows the shadow

Where is this place I open my eyes to

Maybe Seoul or New York or Paris

I get up, unsteady on my feet











Jimin and V talk about the craziness of their life and how it has changed over the past couple of years, especially thanks to their worldwide fame. They have been able to travel all over the world, even to places where they don't know the language or even the place that they are currently in. The shadow that is their past lives keeps growing as they continue to get successful, leaving them uncertain of what is next.

RM:

Look at my feet, look down

The shadow resembles me

Is it the shadow that's shaking

Or is it my feet that are trembling

Of course I'm not unafraid

Of course it's not all okay

But I know

Awkwardly I flow

I fly together with that black wind



















RM talks about the shadow that V and Jimin were previously singing about revealing that the shadow is their past selves and how scared they were for the unknown of the future. While that part of them still stays with them even after all their success, they continue to be brave and move forward no matter what.

Jimin, Jungkook, and Jin:

Hey na-na-na

Gotta go insane to stay sane

Hey na-na-na

Throw myself whole into both worlds

Hey na-na-na

Can't hold me down 'cuz you know I'm a fighter

Carried myself into this beautiful prison

Find me and I'm gonna live with ya















Jimin, Jungkook, and Jin talk about living with both their past selves and their current selves. While they might still have reservations about the future, likely due to the fact that anything can change overnight, they still are determined to fight for their success and put everything on the line.

BTS:

Eh-Oh

Bring it, bring the pain, oh yeah

Eh-Oh

Come on up, bring the pain, oh yeah

Rain be pourin'

Sky keep fallin'

Everyday oh na-na-na

Eh-Oh

Bring it, bring the pain, oh yeah



















In the chorus, the guys all talk about how despite how things might be tough, they're still going to get right back up. Everyday brings them a completely new struggle, but they are not willing to let them down.

J-Hope:

Bring the pain

It'll become my blood and flesh

Bring the pain

No fear, now that I know the way

Breathe on the small things

My air and my light in the dark

The power of the things that make me, "me"

Even if I fall, I come right up, scream

















In this verse, J-Hope talks about the sacrifices they have made to achieve their success. They're no longer afraid to push themselves anymore and all the problems that seemed big for them in the past, don't matter much now. Even when things seem tough, they still are able to get right back up and continue their careers.

Suga:

Even if I fall, I come right up, scream

That's how we've always been

Even if my knees drop to the ground

As long as they don't get buried

It won't matter

Win no matter what

Whatever you say, whatever they say

I don't give a uhh

I don't give a uhh

I don't give a uhh, yeah





















Suga continues off of J-Hope's verse saying that they're ready to fight to continue on their trajectory of their success. Even when things seem tough for the group, they are willing to stand back up and not listen to anything the haters say.

Jimin and V:

Hey na-na-na

Gotta go insane to stay sane

Hey na-na-na

Throw myself whole into both worlds

Hey na-nana

Can't hold me down 'cuz you know I'm a fighter

Carried myself into this beautiful prison

Find me and I'm gonna live with ya

















Jimin and V revisit the pre-chorus which continues to drive their message that they're not ready to give up.



BTS:

Eh-Oh

Bring it, bring the pain, oh yeah

Eh-Oh

Come on up, bring the pain, oh yeah

Rain be pourin'

Sky keep fallin'

Everyday oh na-na-na

Eh-Oh

Bring it, bring the pain, oh yeah



















