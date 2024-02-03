Buatsi vs Azeez: Date, fight time, undercard, latest odds, prediction and ring walks

Rivalry: Former sparring partners Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez clash at Wembley Arena on Saturday night (PA)

Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez clash this weekend in a hotly-anticipated all-British boxing showdown.

This light-heavyweight tussle between fierce domestic rivals has been long in the making, postponed back in October after Azeez suffered a back injury during his final training session before the fight.

But there have been no such late issues this time around as two undefeated former friends and sparring partners prepare to do battle in London.

Both Buatsi and Azeez are currently ranked inside the top four with each of the major governing bodies in a stacked 175lbs division, currently dominated by unified IBF, WBC and WBO champion Artur Beterbiev, who brutally stopped Callum Smith in Quebec City last month, plus fellow undefeated Russian superstar Dmitry Bivol, the long-time holder of the WBA crown.

The winner of Buatsi vs Azeez is slated to get a shot at that title that Canelo-conqueror Bivol has held since 2017 and last defended with ease against another British challenger in Lyndon Arthur in Saudi Arabia before Christmas.

Buatsi is a 2016 Olympic bronze medalist who stands at 17-0 as a professional with 13 knockouts, a former British and WBA international light-heavyweight champion who eased to a comfortable points win over the previously unbeaten Pawel Stepian on his last appearance in Birmingham last May, having also edged out Craig Richards in all-British thriller 12 months prior.

Azeez, meanwhile, is 20-0 with 13 knockouts, beating both Khalid Graidia and Thomas Faure in 2023 after previous victories over the likes of Rocky Fielding, Shakan Pitters, Reece Cartwright and Hosea Burton, having now held all of the English, British, Commonwealth and European belts.

Buatsi vs Azeez date, start time, venue and ring walks

Buatsi vs Azeez takes place on Saturday February 3, 2024 at Wembley Arena in London.

The main event is scheduled for around 10:30pm GMT, with the main undercard underway from 7pm. The early undercard action is from 6:15pm.

Buatsi vs Azeez fight card/undercard in full

Saturday night's BOXXER card features plenty of intriguing undercard fights, including the latest outing for exciting European super-lightweight champion Adam Azim.

Caroline Dubois makes the first defence of her IBO lightweight title won against Magali Rodriguez at York Hall back in October, while confident Olympic silver medalist Ben Whittaker is also in action for the sixth time as a pro.

Joshua Buatsi vs Dan Azeez

Adam Azim vs Enock Poulsen

Caroline Dubois vs Miranda Reyes

Ben Whittaker vs Khalid Graidia

Jeamie 'TKV' Tshikeva vs Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko

Francesca Hennessy vs Laura Belen Valdebenito

Adam Azim, Caroline Dubois and Ben Whittaker all fight on the undercard (PA)

How to watch Buatsi vs Azeez

TV channel: In the UK, Buatsi vs Azeez is being shown live on Sky Sports. Coverage begins on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm and Main Event at 8:30pm.

Coverage of the early undercard is available online via the Sky Sports website, app and social media accounts.

Live stream: The event can also be viewed live online by subscribers via Sky Go.

Buatsi vs Azeez fight prediction

This should be a blockbuster contest between friends turned rivals, one that all British boxing fans are absolutely relishing.

Buatsi is the betting favourite, but much is being made of his inactivity in recent years. After 15 fights in his first four years after turning pro in 2017, he has fought just twice since 2021, against Richards and Stepian.

Azeez, by contrast, has fought five times since the start of 2022, winning the European title with a late stoppage of Faure in Paris, but he is coming in off the back of that ill-timed back injury that forced the cancellation of the first bout.

Providing he is able to shake off that inevitable ring rust, we fancy Buatsi to shade a potentially explosive encounter that should live up to its lofty billing, pushing him to the brink of a world title shot that will likely have to wait until after an enormous undisputed battle between Beterbiev and Bivol that will hopefully come later in 2024.

Buatsi to win on points.

Buatsi vs Azeez weigh-in results

Buatsi weighed in at 12st 6lbs on Friday, while Azeez came in at 12st 4lbs - his career-lowest weight.

Buatsi vs Azeez betting odds

Buatsi to win: 2/9

Azeez to win: 16/5

Draw: 16/1

Buatsi to win by points or decision: 8/11

Buatsi to win by KO or TKO: 13/5

Azeez to win by points or decision: 11/2

Azeez to win by KO or TKO: 15/2

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).