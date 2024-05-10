Buccaneers kick off rookie minicamp

The Buccaneers opened rookie minicamp Friday, with seven draft picks and more than 50 undrafted free agents hitting the field for the first time this preseason. It's no secret that the Bucs want to improve on a running game that ranked last in the league last season. General manager Jason Licht drafted center Graham Barton and guard Elijah Klein in the first and sixth rounds, respectively. He also chose running back Bucky Irving in the fourth round. Bucky, whose given name is Mar'keise, says he can't remember the last time someone called him something other than his nickname.